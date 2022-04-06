Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the atrocities committed by Russian troops are no different from terrorists like the Islamic State extremists as he demanded immediate action to bring the Kremlin's forces to justice for "war crimes". Meanwhile, a leading American global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm said that India is unlikely to follow the American advice on pursuing an alternative option to defence and energy procurement from Russia. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media
News organisations from countries that "discriminate" against Russian media could have their Russian operations promptly shut down under a draft law proposed by a new Russian parliamentary commission on Tuesday.
The move - which the commission's head said was a response to Western restrictions on pro-Kremlin media such as the Sputnik news agency and RT television channel - adds to the challenges facing foreign media, already under scrutiny over their coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.
"We believe that unfriendly actions of foreign states against our media, whether it be a ban or restriction on the distribution of their products, should receive a quick and symmetrical response," said Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Foreign State Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.
Russian appeals against sports bans to be heard by CAS
Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday that Russian officials have filed appeals against governing bodies in soccer, figure skating and speed skating, gymnastics, rowing, rugby and biathlon.
The figure skating appeal involves Olympic pairs silver medalists Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who went on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for a rally last month supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin and the invasion.
EU orders 19 Russian diplomats to leave Belgium
The European Union has declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non-gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium, the bloc said, joining EU members in expelling envoys.
"Based on the decision by High Representative Josep Borrell, 19 members of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU in Brussels have been declared personae non-gratae for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status," the bloc said in a statement.
The decision to revoke the immunity of the diplomats at Russia's mission to the EU follows similar decisions by a host of EU countries, including France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Spain, accusing envoys of spying.
Crimes by Russia no different than those carried out by ISIS: Ukraine President tells UNSC
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the atrocities committed by Russian troops are no different from terrorists like the Islamic State extremists as he demanded immediate action to bring the Kremlin's forces to justice for "war crimes". "Yesterday I returned from our city of Bucha, recently liberated from Russian troops not far from Kiev. There is not a single crime that they would not commit there. The Russian military searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country," Zelenskyy said in his first address to the UN Security Council.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Russia-Ukraine Live War Blog
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events surrounding both countries.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!