Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media

News organisations from countries that "discriminate" against Russian media could have their Russian operations promptly shut down under a draft law proposed by a new Russian parliamentary commission on Tuesday.

The move - which the commission's head said was a response to Western restrictions on pro-Kremlin media such as the Sputnik news agency and RT television channel - adds to the challenges facing foreign media, already under scrutiny over their coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We believe that unfriendly actions of foreign states against our media, whether it be a ban or restriction on the distribution of their products, should receive a quick and symmetrical response," said Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Foreign State Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.