Russia's ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions' impact

The Russian ruble by Wednesday had bounced back from the fall it took after the U.S. and European allies moved to bury the Russian economy under thousands of new sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to extreme financial measures to blunt the Wests penalties.

While the West has imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions against the Russian economy, Russias Central Bank has jacked up interest rates to 20% and the Kremlin has imposed strict capital controls on those wishing to exchange their rubles for dollars or euros. Its a monetary defense Putin may not be able to sustain as long-term sanctions weigh down the Russian economy. But the rubles recovery could be a sign that the sanctions in their current form are not working as powerfully as Ukraine's allies counted on when it comes to pressuring Putin to pull his troops from Ukraine.