Russia's ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions' impact
The Russian ruble by Wednesday had bounced back from the fall it took after the U.S. and European allies moved to bury the Russian economy under thousands of new sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to extreme financial measures to blunt the Wests penalties.
While the West has imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions against the Russian economy, Russias Central Bank has jacked up interest rates to 20% and the Kremlin has imposed strict capital controls on those wishing to exchange their rubles for dollars or euros. Its a monetary defense Putin may not be able to sustain as long-term sanctions weigh down the Russian economy. But the rubles recovery could be a sign that the sanctions in their current form are not working as powerfully as Ukraine's allies counted on when it comes to pressuring Putin to pull his troops from Ukraine.
Separatist leader says 140,000 have left Mariupol for Russia or Donetsk
A Russian-backed separatist leader said on Wednesday that 140,000 people had left the Ukrainian city of Mariupol for Russia or the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic since Russian forces began besieging it, the Interfax news agency reported.
The port city of Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000, is a key target for Russia in its apparent attempt to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, and pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Denis Pushilin, head of the self-styled Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Russian television that "about 140,000 left Mariupol ... Both towards the DPR and towards Russia", Interfax reported.
Blinken urges Algeria re-think on Russia, Western Sahara
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a three-nation tour of the Middle East and North Africa Wednesday with appeals for Algeria to limit ties with Russia and look to improve relations with neighbouring Morocco. The countries of North Africa and the Middle East have experienced the consequences of Russia's military campaigns before, Blinken said, noting Russian interventions in Syria and Libya and the impact on energy and food security that the Ukraine conflict is having.
The international community must increase the pressure on Russia to end this unprovoked and unjustified war, he said.
Russia bombards Kyiv outskirts as it regroups for offensive in east Ukraine
Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after promising to scale down operations there in what the West dismissed as a ploy to regroup by invaders suffering heavy losses. Nearly five weeks into an invasion in which Russia has failed to capture any major city, the top UN human rights official said Moscow had bombed 50 hospitals as well as homes and schools across Ukraine in what may amount to war crimes.
Ukrainian officials called Russia out for having said on Tuesday it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks.
Ex-US Marine launches hunger strike in Russian jail, say parents
Former US Marine Trevor Reed has begun a hunger strike in a Russian jail to protest being put in solitary confinement and not receiving proper medical care despite fears that he has tuberculosis, his parents said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Texan is serving a nine-year jail term after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow in 2019. He denied the charges and the United States called his trial a "theater of the absurd."
Germany says to still pay for Russian gas in euros/dollars after Scholz-Putin call
Germany will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, a government spokesman said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told the German Chancellor that nothing would change for European partners despite his plan for rouble payments.
Russia has said that because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports - especially the gas that Germany depends on - in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.
In a phone call between the leaders, Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that nothing would change for European partners and payments would be made in euros and transferred to Gazprom bank, which would convert the money into roubles, said the German spokesperson.
Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday. Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week, has driven around a quarter of Ukrainians from their homes and brought Russian-Western tensions to their worst point since the Cold War.
Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, where a Russian armed column was held back for weeks. At peace talks this week in Istanbul, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to build trust.
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss sanctions, aid, talks with Russia
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed additional U.S. aid, sanctions and Kyiv's peace talks with Russia in an hour-long call, the two sides said. The United States intends to give Ukraine $500 million in direct budgetary aid, Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, according to a White House statement.
Biden also reviewed sanctions and humanitarian assistance that were announced last week, while Zelenskiy updated Biden on the status of negotiations with Russia, the White House said in a statement following the call.
Russia to keep gas contract currency unchanged in rouble switch
Russia plans to keep the contract currency for gas exports to Europe unchanged but will seek final payment in roubles as one of the options to switch the currency of gas trade, two Russian sources said on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia, the world's top natural gas producer, will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.
"Only payment currency is changing, the contract currency is not," one source said. For example, for deals clinched in euros the payment should be made at the official rouble/euro exchange rate set by the Russian central bank, that source said.
