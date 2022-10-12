Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Attacks damage 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three days

Summary

Russia-Ukraine ware updates | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he called on the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Tuesday to give Ukraine air defence capabilities and impose tough new sanctions on Moscow. This came after Russia launched its largest airstrikes on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war. Meanwhile, NATO said it was monitoring Russia's nuclear forces closely. Follow LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here: