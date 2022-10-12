Homeworld news

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Attacks damage 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three days

IST (Updated)

Russia-Ukraine ware updates | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he called on the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Tuesday to give Ukraine air defence capabilities and impose tough new sanctions on Moscow. This came after Russia launched its largest airstrikes on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war. Meanwhile, NATO said it was monitoring Russia's nuclear forces closely. Follow LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:

Around 30 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged following Russian missile strikes since October 10, Energy Minister German Galushchenko was quoted by a report as saying.

Air raid alert sounded in several regions of  Ukraine

'Moscow was open to talks with the US or Turkey'

In an interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was open to talks with the US or Turkey on ways to end the war. He added that now in its eight month, but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.

A US-led coalition of some 50 countries, known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, will meet in Brussels on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers meeting, Reuters reported.

Joe Biden 'doubts' whether Putin would use tactical nuclear weapon

Russian President Putin is a "rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden said in a CNN interview. When asked how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, Biden responded: "Well, I don’t think he will."

Putin had ordered missile strikes on Monday in response to an alleged Ukrainian attack on Russia's bridge to annexed Crimea last weekend.

What happened at G7 meet yesterday

1. The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. They said this in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would bring severe consequences.

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on G7 leaders to give Ukraine enough air defence capabilities to stop Russia. He even  ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanded tough new sanctions on Moscow. 

3. G7 leaders warned Belarus against any further involvement. According to reports, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had said earlier  that he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and western backers. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy asked the G7 to support an international mission on the Ukraine-Belarus border.