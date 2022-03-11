0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs in Ukraine, UN to meet amid biological weapons claims

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs in Ukraine, UN to meet amid biological weapons claims

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow's invasion of Ukraine entered the 16th day on Friday after Russian forces struck at different locations in Zhytomyr and Mariupol. Moscow on Thursday promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee onto its soil, but Kyiv has previously rejected evacuation routes leading into Russia.While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol. Track all the live updates around Russia-Ukraine War with CNBC-TV18 here :

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs in Ukraine, UN to meet amid biological weapons claims

  • Not all Western companies sever ties to Russia over Ukraine 

    A shrinking number of well-known companies are still doing business in Russia, even as hundreds have announced plans to curtail ties. Burger King restaurants are open, Eli Lilly is supplying drugs, and PepsiCo is selling milk and baby food, but no more soda. The pace of businesses exiting Russia accelerated over the past week as the deadly violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsened, and as Western governments ratcheted up economic sanctions to punish Russia for its two-week-old invasion. Major oil companies BP and Shell walked away from multibillion-dollar investments. McDonald's and Starbucks stopped serving customers, AP reported. 

  • Oil extends losses; Russia to fulfil supply contracts

    Oil prices settled about 2 percent lower on Thursday after a volatile session, a day after its biggest daily dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfill contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone. Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, oil markets have been the most volatile in two years. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude posted its biggest daily decline since April 2020. Two days earlier, it hit a 14-year high at over $139 a barrel.

  • Russian defence ministry denies having bombed hospital where three people were killed

    Russia shifted its stance over the bombing of a Ukrainian hospital in the city of Mariupol, with a mix of statements on Thursday that veered between aggressive denials and a call by the Kremlin to establish clear facts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said three people including a child had been killed in the bombing on Wednesday, and rejected Russian assertions there had been no patients there. "Like always, they lie confidently," said Zelenskiy, who has accused Moscow of waging genocide in the war it launched two weeks ago.

  • Facebook and Instagram to temporarily allow calls for violence against Russians

    Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. The social media company is also temporarily allowing posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails to its content moderators.

  • Russian defence ministry confirms use of vacuum bombs in Ukraine

    According to UK’s defence ministry's official Twitter handle, the Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, which deploys vacuum bombs. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.

  • Russia says it will open evacuation corridors from five Ukrainian

    The Russian defence ministry will declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians from five cities, the RIA and Interfax news agencies reported on Thursday. The agencies quoted Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, as saying people could either travel to Russia or other cities in Ukraine. "From 10:00 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 11, 2022, the Russian Federation will declares a 'regime of silence' and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," Interfax said, citing a statement from Mizintsev.

  • Russia says it could seize assets of Western companies that have left the country

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a video published on state media that he backs plans to introduce external management and the transfer of these enterprises to those who want to work.

  • Twitter removes Russian embassy tweet on Mariupol hospital bombing

    Twitter Inc has removed tweets from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol for breaking its rules against denying violent events, the company said on Thursday. Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's airstrike on the maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

    "We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events," said a Twitter spokesperson.

  • SA president Ramaphosa says South Africa has been asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine

    President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday South Africa had been asked to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that he had told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call it should be settled through negotiations. Ramaphosa did not say who had made the request or give more details on how he planned to work with the two sides.

    "Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role," Ramaphosa said, referring to the emerging market group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

  • US misjudged Ukraine's will to fight Russia, officials admit

    Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention to launch a war.

    My view was that, based on a variety of factors, the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be, said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Therefore, I questioned their will to fight. That was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honourably and are doing the right thing.

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates:
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine entered the 16th day on Friday after Russian forces struck at different locations in Zhytomyr and Mariupol. Moscow on Thursday promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee onto its soil, but Kyiv has previously rejected evacuation routes leading into Russia.
While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol. Zelensky said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine. But "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be", he said in a video statement, describing it as "outright terror".
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Friday called Russia's invasion as a "terrorist war" and claimed that Russian forces have killed more civilians than soldiers in the eastern European country. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that more than one lakh people have been evacuated from the war-torn cities in just 48 hours.
Meanwhile, a special flight from Bucharest carrying 119 Indians and 27 foreign nationals landed in Delhi on Thursday morning. The Biden administration publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.
 
Track all the live updates around Russia-Ukraine War with CNBC-TV18 here
