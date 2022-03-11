Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs in Ukraine, UN to meet amid biological weapons claims

Not all Western companies sever ties to Russia over UkraineA shrinking number of well-known companies are still doing business in Russia, even as hundreds have announced plans to curtail ties.Burger King restaurants are open, Eli Lilly is supplying drugs, and PepsiCo is selling milk and baby food, but no more soda. The pace of businesses exiting Russia accelerated over the past week as the deadly violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsened, and as Western governments ratcheted up economic sanctions to punish Russia for its two-week-old invasion. Major oil companies BP and Shell walked away from multibillion-dollar investments. McDonald's and Starbucks stopped serving customers, AP reported.