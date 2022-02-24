STATEMENT FROM UKRAINE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Russia has launched a new military operation against our state, martial law is being imposed throughout Ukraine

This morning Russia launched a new military operation against our state. This is an unjustified false and cynical invasion.

There are strikes on military and other important defense facilities, attacked border units, the situation in the Donbass has degraded.

The Armed Forces, all special and law enforcement agencies of the state are on alert. The National Security and Defense Council is working in an emergency mode.

Martial law will be imposed.

Our diplomats are informing the world about what is happening. Ukrainians will never give their freedom and independence to anyone. Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991. But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.

Whether at least something of the force of international law remains depends on the world's honest and just response to this aggression.

Civilian citizens of Ukraine should stay at home. Warn your loved ones about what is happening. Take care of those who need help.

All thoughts and prayers with our soldiers.

Glory to Ukraine!