Intensive shelling in Ukraine’s east, minister says
Ukraine’s defence minister has said that Ukrainian units, military control centres and airfields in the country’s east are under intensive Russian shelling.
INFOGRAPHIC: How Ukrainian military stacks up against Russia
Ukraine armed forces say 5 Russian aircraft and a helicopter shot down
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has claimed five Russian aircraft and a helicopter were shot down early Thursday, as Russian forces attacked Ukraine. The Russian military has denied the claims, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday. (Source: CNN)
Ukraine FM: Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
Oil surges above $100 for first time since 2014 as Russia attacks Ukraine
Oil prices surged, with Brent breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday as Russia attacked Ukraine, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies. After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was targeting cities with weapons strikes. Brent crude hit a high of $102.48 a barrel, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at $102.06 a barrel at 0547 GMT, up $5.22, or 5.4 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $4.85, or 5.3 percent, to $96.95 a barrel, after rising to as much as $97.40, the highest since August 2014. Oil prices have surged more than $20 a barrel since the start of 2022 on fears that the United States and Europe would impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector, disrupting supplies. Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer, mainly selling its crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35 percent of the latter's supply.
Message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Today, February 24, at 5.00 the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation started intensive shelling of our units in the east, and also launched rocket-bomb strikes at the airports in Boryspil, Ozernomu, Kulbakinomu, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayivtsi, and so on ož through military objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the aggressor launched artillery shelling of the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is fighting off the air attack of the tanker. The defense forces of the state are in full combat readiness, occupied and maintain defensive positions. The situation is under control. The information about the paratrooping of Russian troops in Odessa is not true. Together we will win!
Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, White House says
US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the White House has said. Biden “just spoke with Zelensky,” a spokesman said, adding that details would be issued later.
UK and allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack". He adds that he has spoken to Ukraine's president to discuss how to respond and promises decisive action by the UK and allies.
STATEMENT FROM UKRAINE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE
Russia has launched a new military operation against our state, martial law is being imposed throughout Ukraine
This morning Russia launched a new military operation against our state. This is an unjustified false and cynical invasion.
There are strikes on military and other important defense facilities, attacked border units, the situation in the Donbass has degraded.
The Armed Forces, all special and law enforcement agencies of the state are on alert. The National Security and Defense Council is working in an emergency mode.
Martial law will be imposed.
Our diplomats are informing the world about what is happening. Ukrainians will never give their freedom and independence to anyone. Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991. But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.
Whether at least something of the force of international law remains depends on the world's honest and just response to this aggression.
Civilian citizens of Ukraine should stay at home. Warn your loved ones about what is happening. Take care of those who need help.
All thoughts and prayers with our soldiers.
Glory to Ukraine!
Moscow Exchange suspends trading
Ukraine says it was attacked through Russian, Belarus and Crimea borders
Ukraine was attacked through multiple borders, the Ukrainian state border service said early Thursday. "At about 5:00 a.m., the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus," the service said. It added that attacks are being carried out in Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions — areas on the eastern and northern borders of Ukraine. The attacks are targeting border units, border patrols and checkpoints using artillery, heavy equipment and small arms, the border service said. "In addition, the attack takes place from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea side," said the service.
Ukraine is firing back: It added that border guards, along with Ukraine's Armed Forces and National Guard, are "firing at the enemy" depending on the situation on the border. (Source: CNN)
Putin authorises military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv. US SENATOR MARK WARNER, CHAIRMAN OF SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, WASHINGTON: "For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin's efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people."
Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine
Gold prices on Thursday jumped over 2 percent to their highest in more than a year as investors rushed to safe havens after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what could be the start of war in Europe. Spot gold jumped 1.9 percent to $1,943.86 per ounce by 0428 GMT, its highest level since early Jan. 2021. U.S. gold futures climbed 2 percent to $1,949.20.
EU chief vows to hold Kremlin ‘accountable’ for ‘unjustified’ Ukraine attack
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has denounced Russia’s attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow “accountable”. “We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”
Russia says targeting military infrastructure
Russia's defence ministry has denied attacking Ukrainian cities - saying it is targeting military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with "high-precision weapons", the country's state agency RIA citied the ministry as saying. (Source: BBC)
Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights citing 'high risk' to safety; Air India flight returning to Delhi
Ukraine said early on Thursday that it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because amid a "high risk" to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop flights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.
"Full scale" of sanctions on Russia to be deployed by US and allies on Thursday, US official says
The United States and its allies are planning on Thursday to trigger the “full scale” of sanctions against Russia that have been discussed over the past several weeks, according to a senior Biden administration official. While the official declined to lay out specifics, the US has planned to target Russia’s two largest banks, as well as other financial firms, and has prepared to deploy export controls to cut off Russian access to critical Western technology for entire Russian economic sectors. Additional members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and their families will also be targeted.
Europe warns airlines not to fly over or near Ukraine
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned airlines on Thursday to avoid flying over Ukraine and exercise "extreme caution" in airspace within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of the Belarus-Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine borders.
China's ambassador to the UN calls all parties to "stay cool headed"
China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, called on all parties involved in the Ukraine-Russia crisis to “stay cool headed and rational.” “It is especially important at the moment to avoid fueling tensions,” Zhang said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday night. (Source: CNN)
NEWS ALERT | Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine, reports news agency ANI in a tweet.
NEWS ALERT | Ukraine plans to impose martial law, official tells local media
Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces military action
Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces launch of military action.
Russian troops have landed in Odessa and are crossing the border, Ukrainian official says
An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, has told journalists on an official WhatsApp group that Russian troops have landed in the city Odessa and are crossing the border in the city of Kharkiv. Gerashchenko added there have been missile strikes on the Vasilkovsky airfield near Kyiv. He also said that Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, just called to say he was hearing explosions. (Source: CNN)
Ukrainian Ambassador to UN says Russia has 'declared war'
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the UN Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.
Biden condemns Russia for 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine, says US and allies will respond in 'decisive way'
The world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way, President Joe Biden has warned, as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. President Putin, in a televised address, announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians. Reacting to Putin's move, Biden said his Russian counterpart has chosen a "premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering". "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable, he said.