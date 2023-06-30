Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Russian general is believed to be detained after Wagner mutiny, says report

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE | Ukrainian forces attack in various directions, strike ammunition
In a daily briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces had repelled multiple Ukrainian attacks in the directions of Donetsk, Lyman, Zaporozhye and South Donetsk on Thursday.
Ukraine's troops were given a boost of morale last week by an armed rebellion in Russia that posed the most significant threat to President Vladimir Putin's power in more than two decades. Yet how the revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries under the command of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin affects the trajectory of the war remains to be seen.
Ukraine's recapture of the small village of Neskuchne in the eastern Donetsk region on June 10 encapsulates the opening strategy of a major counteroffensive launched earlier this month. Small platoons bank on the element of surprise and, when successful, make incremental gains in territory and battlefield intelligence. (AP)
Russia's most senior generals have dropped out of public view following a failed mercenary mutiny aimed at toppling the top brass, amid a drive by President Vladimir Putin to reassert his authority. Unconfirmed reports say at least one person has been arrested.
Armed forces chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov has not appeared in public or on state TV since the aborted mutiny on Saturday when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded Gerasimov be handed over. Nor has he been mentioned in a defence ministry press release since June 9.
Gerasimov, 67, is the commander of Russia's "special military operation" n Ukraine, and the holder of one of Russia's three "nuclear briefcases," according to some Western military analysts.
Absent from view, too, is General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, who is deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. (Inputs from Reuters)
Army General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, is among senior generals who have disappeared from public view since Saturday's failed mutiny aimed at toppling the top brass. He is the deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine. According to U.S. officials, Surovikin had been sympathetic to the weekend rebellion but Western intelligence did not know with certainty if he had helped it in any way. (With inputs from Reuters)
The Kremlin declined to answer questions about Russian General Sergei Surovikin on Thursday (June 29). Surovikin's status and location have not been made public since an abortive armed mercenary mutiny on Saturday (June 24). Nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, Surovikin has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to halt his mutiny, Reuters reported.
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that General Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, knew about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans. The report has now raised questions about what support the mercenary leader had inside the top ranks of the Russian military. Meanwhile, US officials said they were still trying to learn whether the general provided any planning to assist Prigozhin’s revolt last weekend.