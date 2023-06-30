Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Russian general is believed to be detained after Wagner mutiny, says report

Russia Ukraine war | Who is Russia's General Surovikin Surovikin, missing since mutiny?
Army General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, is among senior generals who have disappeared from public view since Saturday's failed mutiny aimed at toppling the top brass. He is the deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine. According to U.S. officials, Surovikin had been sympathetic to the weekend rebellion but Western intelligence did not know with certainty if he had helped it in any way. (With inputs from Reuters)
Russia Ukraine war | Kremlin has 'no information' on whereabouts of Russia General Surovikin or Prigozhin
The Kremlin declined to answer questions about Russian General Sergei Surovikin on Thursday (June 29). Surovikin's status and location have not been made public since an abortive armed mercenary mutiny on Saturday (June 24). Nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, Surovikin has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to halt his mutiny, Reuters reported.
Russia Ukraine war | Did Wagner chief get support from top officials in Russian military?
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that General Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, knew about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans. The report has now raised questions about what support the mercenary leader had inside the top ranks of the Russian military. Meanwhile, US officials said they were still trying to learn whether the general provided any planning to assist Prigozhin’s revolt last weekend.