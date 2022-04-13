Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 48th Day, the fight seems to have shifted to eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday that officials are looking into accusations that Russia may have deployed chemical weapons in the port city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's most high-profile ally in the country freed as the United States is expected to send more weapons after Russia's strongest signal yet the war will grind on. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's most high-profile ally in the country freed as the United States is expected to send more weapons after Russia's strongest signal yet the war will grind on. US President Joe Biden referred to Russia's attack on Ukraine as genocide for the first time, saying "we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes were made up to discredit Russian forces. Ukraine announced on Tuesday that Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had been apprehended. In February, the authorities said he had escaped house arrest after a treason case was opened.
Zelenskyy announced that Viktor Medvedchuk, a lawmaker with the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform was captured by the Security Service. Medvedchuk is accused of treason. He escaped house arrest in February.
Putin says Russia ‘had no other choice’ in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s military action in Ukraine was “unavoidable” and pledged that its goals in the conflict will be achieved. His comments on Tuesday came after he flew into Russia’s far east Amur region where he met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking at the Vostochny space launch facility, Putin charged that Ukraine was turned into an “anti-Russian bridgehead” where “sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism were being cultivated”.
Biden says Russia's war amounts to 'genocide,' Putin trying to 'wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters. Its become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Biden added that it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia's conduct met the international standard for genocide, but said it sure seems that way to me.
More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and were only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, he said.
FIFA warns court of World Cup chaos if Russia played
Letting Russia try to qualify for the World Cup risked doing irreparable and chaotic harm to the competition, FIFA successfully argued at sports highest court. The legal debate between FIFA and Russia's soccer federation was published Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, explaining why its judge denied an urgent Russian request to freeze a ban that excluded its teams from the men's and women's World Cups.
The interim ruling in Russia's appeal on March 18 pending a full appeal hearing likely due at CAS in the weeks ahead -- ensured the men's team could not play Poland six days later in the World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland was given a bye and advanced to the tournament in Qatar by beating Sweden in the playoff final.
Watch Video: The United States has "credible information" that Russia "may use... chemical agents" in its offensive to take the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
US, allies aim to force Russia to shift money away from war
The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia's money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its war machine for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main US coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia less able to project power in the future.
On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy mocks Putin for saying war is going to plan
Japan, Italy to lift defence ties amid China, Russia worries
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said he and his Italian counterpart agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation as Japan expands security ties with Europe amid concern about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia. Kishi told reporters that he and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini discussed the possible expansion of joint military drills and the development of defence technology.
Guerini, who is visiting Tokyo, especially expressed interest in possible Italian participation in Japan's F-X next-generation fighter jet, Kishi said, declining to elaborate. It would be Japans first domestically developed fighter jet in 40 years.
Russia will press on with campaign: Putin
President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will press on with its military action in Ukraine until its goals are fulfilled. Putin said Tuesday that the campaign is going according to plan. He said it is not moving faster because Russia wants to minimize losses.
He said during a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East that the military operation will continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set. Putin claimed that Ukraine backtracked on proposals it made during talks with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, resulting in a deadlock in talks and leaving Moscow no other choice but to press on with its offensive.
Ukraine says potent Russian hack against power grid thwarted
Russian military hackers attempted to knock out power to millions of Ukrainians last week in a long-planned attack but were foiled, Ukrainian government officials said Tuesday. At one power station, the hackers succeeded in penetrating and disrupting part of the industrial control system, but people defending the station were able to prevent electrical outages, the Ukrainians said.
The threat was serious, but it was prevented in a timely manner, a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, told reporters through an interpreter. It looks that we were very lucky. The hackers from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency used an upgraded, more sophisticated version of malware first seen in its 2016 attempt to knock out power in Kyiv, officials said, that was designed to target multiple substations.
