The Russia-Ukraine war entered its 43rd day on Thursday with the United States announcing further sanctions against Russia's major banks and President Vladimir Putin's daughters. On Wednesday, US Vice President Joe Biden accused Putin of committing "grave war crimes" and demanded an investigation. The Ukraine government reiterated that the Russian forces are preparing for a new assault on Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and urged residents to immediately leave the areas. Britain on Wednesday announced what it described as a "significant ratcheting up" of sanctions on Russia. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Russia says it will take more steps against UK media after sanctions
Russia said on Wednesday it would take further measures against British media based there after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets. Britain last week announced sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying President Vladimir Putin's "war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies".
Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova singled out Truss in a lengthy attack on British "oppression" of Russian media.
US official says Russians must access the truth on Ukraine
Russian disinformation about its war against Ukraine needs to be exposed, including on Russia's war crimes, a U.S. State Department official said on a visit to Cyprus Wednesday. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said Russian lies have evolved to the point of blaming Ukrainians for actions by Russian forces, including the war crimes we see on the ground.
So we all have an interest in exposing Russian disinformation, ensuring our citizens have the truth and ensuring that Russian citizens also (have the truth) ... despite the Iron Curtain that Putin has put down over that, Nuland said.
US and its allies target Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The US along with G-7 and the European Union on Wednesday announced a series of additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and the other Russian elites and imposed full blocking sanctions on the country's largest banks - Sberbank and Alfa Bank - for what it called Kremlin's atrocities in Ukraine. Today, the United States, with the G7 and the European Union, will continue to impose severe and immediate economic costs on the Putin regime for its atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha, the White House said.
Eastern Ukraine town empties as residents fear new Russian assault
Dragging trolleys and clutching plastic bags with their meagre belongings, residents of the northeastern Ukrainian town of Derhachi, near the border with Russia, boarded buses on Wednesday to be evacuated as fears of a Russian assault grew. Since pulling back from outside the capital Kyiv last week, Russian forces have shifted their assault towards Ukraine's south and east.
Ukraine's general staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest, remained under attack on Wednesday, and authorities expect Russian forces to launch a full-blown assault soon to try to take the city.
UK charges guard at Berlin embassy with spying for Russia
A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been extradited from Germany and charged with spying for Russia, UK police said Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police force said David Ballantyne Smith, 57, was sent back to Britain on Wednesday. He faces nine charges under the Official Secrets Act related to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.
Smith is due to appear in a London court on Thursday, Police said the alleged offences took place between October 2020 and August 2021, when Smith was arrested by German police at his home in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin.
Russia threatens states with consequences over UN vote on Human Rights Council
Russia has warned countries at the United Nations that a yes vote or abstention on the US push to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The United States said on Monday it would seek Russia's suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.
The 193-member UN General Assembly in New York is due to vote on the measure on Thursday.
Germany seeks to boost renewable energy, cut Russian imports
The German government unveiled a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the production of renewable power, meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia.
The 600-page Easter package approved by Cabinet lays out ambitious goals for the expansion of offshore power and declares the installation of renewable energy to be of overriding public interest a trump card meant to cut through Germany's often lengthy bureaucratic processes.
Europe's biggest economy aims to generate almost all of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2035 more than doubling the current rate in 13 years. But the roll-out has slowed sharply in recent years due to complex rules and changes in feed-in subsidies.
UK imposes toughest' new sanctions against Russia
Britain on Wednesday announced what it described as a "significant ratcheting up" of sanctions on Russia, including a full asset freeze on the country's largest bank Sberbank and end to all new British outward investment into Russia. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the reported attacks on civilians by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha do not "look far short of genocide". Dozens of people have been found dead in the town after Russian troops withdrawal, resulting in worldwide condemnation, but Moscow has denied involvement and described the reports as fake news.
"I'm afraid when you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn't look far short of genocide to me, Johnson told reporters.
UN to vote today on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly will vote on Thursday on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council following allegations that Russian troops deliberately murdered civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, the assembly presidency said. The vote is "confirmed for 10:00 am," Paulina Kubiak, a spokeswoman for the presidency, said on Wednesday.
US assesses Russia completes withdrawal from around Kyiv: US Defence official
The United States assesses that Russia has now completed its withdrawal from around Kyiv and is believed to be refitting and resupplying its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior US defence official said on Wednesday. "We are assessing that all the Russians have left," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the US assessment was completely in the past 24 hours.
Lake Como villas of sanctioned Russian TV star vandalized
Two villas on Italy's Lake Como owned by pro-Putin Russian television personality Vladimir Soloyvev were vandalized early Wednesday, with KILLER and NO WAR spray-painted on one and flaming tires tossed into the other to protest his support for the invasion of Ukraine, authorities said.
The pool of the spray-painted property in the town of Pianello del Lario was also tinted red, according to video of the scene by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.Solovyev was one of the first figures targeted by European Union sanctions because of his support for the war. A presenter on state run Channel One, Solovyev is known for his extremely hostile attitude towards Ukraine and praise of the Russian government, according to the EU sanctions list.
