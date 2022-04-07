Russia says it will take more steps against UK media after sanctions

Russia said on Wednesday it would take further measures against British media based there after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets. Britain last week announced sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying President Vladimir Putin's "war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies".

Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova singled out Truss in a lengthy attack on British "oppression" of Russian media.