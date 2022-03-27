Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US bars rename Moscow Mule cocktail to show support to Ukraine

Mini

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. US President Joe Biden's three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much sharper line on Russia, when he said on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". Biden's improvised remarks during a speech in Warsaw were not a call for regime change in Russia, but meant Putin should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region, a White House official said afterward. Moscow dismissed Biden's comments, saying it was not up to the U.S. president to decide who governed Russia. The Russian invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a humanitarian crisis and forced millions to flee their homes. In a late-night television address on Saturday, Zelenskiy demanded that Western nations hand over military hardware that was "gathering dust" in stockpiles, saying his nation needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks. Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, but have not offered any heavy armour or planes. "We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" Zelenskiy said, suggesting Western leaders were holding back on supplies because they were frightened of Russia. Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday that Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.