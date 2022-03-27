Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US bars rename Moscow Mule cocktail to show support to Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. US President Joe Biden's three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much sharper line on Russia, when he said on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". Biden's improvised remarks during a speech in Warsaw were not a call for regime change in Russia, but meant Putin should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region, a White House official said afterward. Moscow dismissed Biden's comments, saying it was not up to the U.S. president to decide who governed Russia. The Russian invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a humanitarian crisis and forced millions to flee their homes. In a late-night television address on Saturday, Zelenskiy demanded that Western nations hand over military hardware that was "gathering dust" in stockpiles, saying his nation needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks. Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, but have not offered any heavy armour or planes. "We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" Zelenskiy said, suggesting Western leaders were holding back on supplies because they were frightened of Russia. Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday that Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.
US bars rename Moscow Mule cocktail to show support to Ukraine
Spiced fuzzy coconut Moscow Mule cocktail, served in a chilly copper mug, has completely vanished from bars across the US, as an attempt to raise awareness and show solidarity against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Numerous countries, including the US, have launched sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This was followed by local and state boycotts on one of Russia's most iconic exports - vodka. Across US liquor stores and bars have removed bottles of Russian vodka from their shelves and changed the name of this popular classic cocktail Moscow Mule and called it by various names like Kyiv Mule, Snake Island Mule, American Stallion, Freedom Mule or Texas Mule. The Russian vodka has been replaced by local brands like Texas made Tito's handmade vodka, Indiana made Fuzzy's vodka. The stores are also promoting Ukrainian vodka more prominently.
Spanish choirs lead global singalong for peace in Ukraine
More than 1,000 local choirs in towns and cities across the world sang out in unison on Sunday to call for peace in Ukraine. The event, run by Spanish organisation Choirs for Peace, saw groups in countries including Spain, Portugal, Britain, Italy and Mexico livestreamed on YouTube as they sang together. In Madrid, hundreds of people gathered outside the Reina Sofia museum. Some held signs saying "peace" and others wore ribbons in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag. "We want to sing a very simple song called Dona Nobis Pacem, which means give us peace, to ask for peace in Ukraine and in all the other forgotten wars," Mariano Garcia, coordinator for Choirs for Peace, told Reuters.
Thousands turn up for London Mayor's Ukraine solidarity march
Thousands of Londoners turned up for a march and vigil called by the city's mayor for a message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced over GBP 1.1 million in funding to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in London in his speech at the end of the march at Trafalgar Square on Saturday. The square had been dressed in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the vigil, which marked addresses by Ukrainian politicians, celebrities and anti-war activists. I'm proud that today Londoners are uniting to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine. These innocent people have been through unimaginable pain and suffering over the last month, and by joining together, we are showing that we stand with them, said Khan. I'm also pleased to announce that London will be giving more than GBP 1.1 million to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in the capital, including those coming from Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian referendum in occupied territory would have no legal basis
Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia holding a referendum in occupied Ukrainian territory would have no legal basis and would face a strong response from the international community, deepening its global isolation. The Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, its local leader was quoted as saying. "All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters. "Instead, Russia will facе an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation."
Pope evokes spectre of Ukraine war sparking global conflict
The threat of a global conflict spawned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine should convince everyone that the time has come for humanity to abolish war before it abolishes humanity, Pope Francis said on Sunday. "More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the start of this cruel and senseless war, which, like every war, is a defeat for everyone, for all of us," he said to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing. "We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die," he said.
Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, as happened with North and South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Sunday, vowing "total" guerrilla warfare to prevent a carve up of the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off the Russian forces, which the Kyiv government said were increasingly targeting fuel and food depots. Meanwhile, U.S. officials continued efforts to soften comments on Saturday from U.S. President Joe Biden, who said in a fiery speech in Poland that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is not trying to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite its harsh condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Blinken spoke a day after President Joe Biden said of Putin during a speech in Warsaw: For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power. At a news conference in Jerusalem, Blinken said Biden's point was that Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else. He said the US has repeatedly said that we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter. In this case, as in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question. It's up to the Russian people, Blinken said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again urged the West to provide Ukraine with warplanes and air defense missiles. Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that our partners have all that, and it's just collecting dust. And in fact it's necessary not just for Ukraine's freedom, but for the freedom of Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war: IMF chief warns of unrest caused by crisis
The head of the International Monetary Fund is warning that the global economic strain caused by Russia's war in Ukraine could stoke civil unrest in the Middle East and beyond. Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, Kristalina Georgieva said Russia's invasion and the resulting sanctions on Moscow have forced the world's poorest to bear the worst of the crisis as they grapple with inflated food costs and scarcer jobs. Georgieva hinted that the current situation evoked the lead-up to the 2011 uprisings known as the Arab Spring, when skyrocketing bread prices fueled anti-government protests across the Middle East. When prices jump, and poor people cannot feed their families, they will be on the streets, she said. One thing we know about trouble in one place, it travels, it doesn't stay there. Georgieva called for greater global cooperation to fill the gaps in commodity and energy supplies. Please, work together, she said. Oil producers, gas producers and food producers today are in a position to help reduce this uncertainty.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland on Saturday, Zelenskyy lashed out at the West's ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets and other defensive weapons to us while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.
Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol
Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Citing Ukraine war, UNESCO says education system of countries should have crisis-sensitive policies
The unfolding events in Ukraine are a stark reminder that crises can strike anytime and the education system in all the countries must have plans to prepare, respond and recover from such emergencies, according to UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report. Teachers need to be equipped to teach in increasingly challenging conditions such as damaged facilities or overcrowded classrooms, and to be able to differentiate pedagogy to adapt to learners from education systems that use other curricula and languages, it pointed out. The report comes amid a fierce Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the toll on civilians rising as Moscow seeks to pound cities into submission from entrenched positions. "The unfolding events in Ukraine are a stark reminder that crises can strike anytime, anywhere.
Ukraine war: Kharkiv nuclear facility again hit by shelling
Ukraine's nuclear watchdog says that a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv again has come under shelling by Russia and the fighting makes it impossible to assess the damage. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said that the neutron source experimental facility in the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology came under fire Saturday. Ukrainian authorities have previously reported that Russian shelling damaged buildings at the Kharkiv facility, but there has been no release of radiation. The newly built neutron source facility is intended for the research and production of radioisotopes for medical and industrial needs. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that the nuclear material in the facility is alway
Ukraine war unlikely to roil Rs 5 tn refinancing next fiscal: Report
Over 1,400 large companies have to refinance Rs 5 lakh crore next fiscal, but the ongoing global crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the form rising inflation risks and the resultant likely spike in interest rates, is unlikely to cause any trouble for them given their strong balance-sheets and stable earnings, says a report. According to an analysis by India Ratings, the top 1,423 non-financial, debt-heavy corporates have to refinance as much as Rs 5 lakh crore next fiscal, but the refinancing risk is manageable despite a challenging environment owing to the tightening monetary policy condition, volatile commodity prices and rising geopolitical risks. Total refinancing requirement is estimated at Rs 5 lakh crore in FY23 on a blue-sky scenario, marginally up from Rs 4.98 lakh crore in FY22, the agency said, but added that the quantum will go up 33 per cent to Rs 6.6 lakh crore in FY23, based on a hazy-sky scenario.
Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive. You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," Zelenskyy said in an impassioned video address late Saturday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has ground into a war of attrition in many places, with the toll on civilians rising as Moscow seeks to pound cities into submission from entrenched positions.
Ukraine calls for more arms, says Russia destroying fuel and food depots
India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal
India is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said on Sunday, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported today. "We are moving in the direction of importing coking coal from Russia," Ramchandra Prasad Singh told a conference in New Delhi. Western countries and Japan have slapped unexpectedly heavy sanctions on the government of President Vladimir Putin and people associated with him. India, a major buyer of Russian goods from commodities to weapons, has abstained from several key United Nations votes condemning the Feb. 24 invasion.
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, the republic's news outlet cited local separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying on Sunday.