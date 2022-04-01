Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian forces readying strikes on Donbas, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said situation in Donbas region remained extremely difficult reiterating that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol. "There will be battles ahead. We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," he said. US also said that Russia is refocusing its military efforts on the Donbas region which could herald a "longer, more prolonged conflict".
Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar explains the reason of India buying discounted Russian oil. He says, When oil prices go up, it is natural for countries to go out and look for good deals for their people
Daleep Singh has productive conversations in India: White House
Top Indian-American US advisor and a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, Daleep Singh, has had productive conversations with his Indian counterparts, the White House said Thursday. Singh was in India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. "Daleep Singh, the deputy national security adviser for international economics, had really good discussions with his counterparts. And I know that the conversation was productive, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.
Ukrainian generals stripped of military rank
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank. Zelenskyy said something prevented them from determining where their homeland was and they violated their military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people. According to Zelenskyy, one of the generals had headed internal security at the SBU, the main intelligence agency. He said the other general had been the SBU head in the Kherson region, the first major city to fall to the Russians. Zelenskyy didn't say anything about the fates of the two generals other than them being stripped of their rank.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts. Ukraine's state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. But there was no independent confirmation of that.
Biden: 'No clear evidence' of Russia pullback
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said there's no clear evidence that Vladimir Putin is scaling back military operations around Kyiv and suggested that the Russian president may have ordered some of his advisers fired or placed under house arrest. Biden told reporters that there's some indication that Putin has taken those steps against some of his advisers. He added, But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time because we don't have that much hard evidence.
There will be consequences for countries attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia: US
The US on Thursday cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and said it would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia. Visiting US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, referring to the "no limits" partnership between Moscow and Beijing, said India should not expect Russia to come to its defence in case China violates the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
