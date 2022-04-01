Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian forces readying strikes on Donbas, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

There will be consequences for countries attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia: US

The US on Thursday cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and said it would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia. Visiting US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, referring to the "no limits" partnership between Moscow and Beijing, said India should not expect Russia to come to its defence in case China violates the Line of Actual Control (LAC).