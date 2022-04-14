Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Black Sea Fleet key warship 'Moskva' badly damaged

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia on Thursday said that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged and its crew evacuated following an explosion that a Ukrainian official said was the result of a missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser caused ammunition to blow up. However, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the Moskva had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including helicopters, artillery to fight Russia
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including helicopters, and artillery to fight Russia.
European rights experts say Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
A mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine, the mission said in a report on Wednesday. The mission was set up last month by 45 of the OSCE's 57 participating states to look into possible offences in Ukraine including war crimes and to pass on information to bodies such as international tribunals. Russia opposed it. The OSCE is an international organisation that includes former Cold War foes the United States and Russia and various countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.
Russia closes in on last holdout in Ukrainian port, prepares for new offensive
More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, signalling that it had moved closer to capturing the ruined city, its main strategic target in eastern Ukraine. Taking the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, would give the Russians full control of Mariupol, Ukraine's main Sea of Azov port, and reinforce a southern land corridor before an expected new offensive in the country's east. Surrounded and bombarded by Russian troops for weeks and the focus of some of the fiercest fighting in the war, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Oil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15
Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources said, to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia. The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because some countries such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives.
Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit Russia's access to the international financial system, the sources said.
German court hands Russian man suspended sentence for space tech spying
A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian researcher to a one-year suspended prison sentence for spying on Europe's Ariane space launcher project. The man, identified by the court only as Ilnur N., handed over information on research projects, including the Ariane Next launcher, to a handler from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on several occasions between 2019 and 2021, according to the court verdict.
The trial casts a spotlight on Russian intelligence activity in the West, which has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Russia-Ukraine Live War Blog
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events surrounding both countries.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!