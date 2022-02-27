Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia blows up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; Ukraine removing road signs to confuse Russians

The United States, Canada, Britain, and Europe on Saturday agreed to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: A 'No to war' message will be displayed across all matches in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank
LaLiga and its clubs are making a stand for peace. They will do so by sending a message to the world during all the fixtures of Matchday 26 in LaLiga Santander and Matchday 29 in LaLiga SmartBank, on both the Spanish and international broadcasts, which can be seen in more than 185 countries. A banner with the statement 'NO A LA GUERRA' (No to war) will be displayed in all LaLiga matches. This initiative will be complimented by information that will appear on U Televisiva (advertising boards) during LaLiga matches and by a message that will be released through LaLiga's social media accounts. With this campaign, LaLiga wants to express its rejection of any armed conflict and its support for peace, as well as its support for dialogue and harmony.
Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country. "The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday
Kin of 6 Goan students stranded in Ukraine seek help
The families of six Goan students who are stranded in Ukraine have contacted the Goa government seeking help for their safe return, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Sawant said his government is in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine for the safe evacuation of these students. We have initiated a process to bring these students back home after their families contacted the state government, the chief minister said. He said if there are more students stranded in Ukraine, their families should immediately contact the state government for help.
Bihar govt launches helpline for students trapped in Ukraine
With the evacuation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine picking up speed, the Bihar government has started helplines for boys and girls hailing from the state who had gone to the war-torn country for pursuing higher education and are now anxious to make an exit in the wake of the military crisis. The helpline numbers issued by the state Disaster Management Department are 0612-2294204, 0612-1070 and 7070290170. An email-id has also been issued by the government -- seoc-dmd@bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Bhavan in New Delhi has also issued a helpline number and email-id -- 7217788114, rescm.bi@nic.in. Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory, urging Indian nationals in Ukraine to avoid thronging border checkpoints "without prior information" because of obvious security risks. Airlifting of Indians, mostly medical students for whom Ukraine has been a much-preferred destination, is underway and while the Centre has said they will not be charged for their travel back home, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has said it will bear the expenses of the remaining part of the commute, of those hailing from the state.
Indians evacuated from Ukraine heave sigh of relief
Indian nationals, mostly students, who were evacuated from Ukraine heaved a sigh of relief as the Air India flight carrying them landed at Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. Suriya Subhash from Maharashtra's Solapur, who was among the 250 Indian citizens brought back on the flight from Romanian capital Bucharest, said she was relieved to be back in her country after a "hectic journey".
Ukraine: Russian troops blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's state service of special communications and information protection said on Sunday. A mushroom-shaped explosion was shown in a video it posted on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear how important the pipeline was and whether the blast could disrupt gas shipments outside the city or the country. Despite the war, Ukraine continues to ship Russian natural gas to Europe.
Overnight clashes in Kyiv may have been started by 'pre-positioned saboteurs', says UK.
An update from the Ministry of Defence, its second today, said it believed the initial skirmishes in the Ukrainian capital overnight “are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned sabotage groups”.It said the Russian advance had slowed, with problems probably caused by logistical issues, the Guardian reported.
Anonymous claims responsibility for "ongoing" hacking of Russian government sites
Some Russian government websites continued to be down on Saturday, as the country's invasion of Ukraine is in its third day. The websites that are dark notably include the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defence.
The exact reasons for the outages are not immediately clear, but the international hacking group Anonymous has claimed that it is attacking the sites. "Anonymous has ongoing operations to keep .ru government websites offline, and to push information to the Russian people so they can be free of Putin's state censorship machine," the group said in a tweet.
UK cancels visas of Belarus men's basketball team
UK home secretary Priti Patel has cancelled visas issued to Belarus’ men’s basketball team over their country’s support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, on a day where the sporting world showed its disdain for Russia’s aggression in the region. The Belarus team had been due to play Britain in Newcastle in a world cup qualifier on Monday. The match was postponed on Friday by the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) after an “evaluation of the current security situation”. The Netherlands’ scheduled match against Russia, scheduled to take place on Saturday, was also pulled, the Guardian reported.
Belgium to deploy 300 troops in Romania, send machine guns to Ukraine
(Belgium will deploy 300 troops in Romania as part of NATO efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday, as Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day. "Belgium assumes its responsibility within NATO Rapid Response, of which elements were activated yesterday. In the current phase, 300 Belgian soldiers will be deployed in Romania," he said on Twitter.
Belgium will also support the Ukrainian forces with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel, according to De Croo, who added that the government in Brussels was looking into further requests for help from the government in Kyiv.
Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine
The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru , was down on Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
UK, Italy and Hungary call for SWIFT sactions on Russia
British prime minister Boris Johnson has called for an end to Russia’s involvement in SWIFT, the secure messaging service that facilitates payments among 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries, in an act of support towards Ukraine. Italy too has signaled that it would support taking measures to expel Russia from the SWIFT system. Hungary too said will not block any sanctions against Russia, including on SWIFT, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Saturday in a statement.
Czech Republic to close airspace to Russian airlines from Sunday
The Czech Republic will close its airspace to Russian airlines as of Sunday, Czech public television quoted Transport Minister Martin Kupka as saying. The step expands the ban on Russian airlines' operation at Czech airports, announced on Friday.
Ukraine refutes Russian claims that it refused negotiations with Kremlin
Head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said it was untrue and that Russia had set out “unacceptable conditions [and] ultimatum demands”.
On Saturday, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin ordered a halt to the Russian advance for negotiations, but Ukraine refused them.
“Ukraine, of course, did not refuse negotiations. But precisely from negotiations, which, by the way, have not happened yet. Ukraine and president Zelensky categorically renounces any unacceptable conditions or ultimatum demands from the Russian side,” Podolyak said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has called for an end to hostilities and urged those in the conflict to follow international law.
Florence Gillette, the head of the ICRC delegation in Kyiv said: “We are calling urgently on parties to the conflict not to forget their obligations under international humanitarian law. They must ensure the protection of the civilian population and those no longer taking part in the fighting, such as detainees or the wounded and sick. “International humanitarian law is clear: all parties to the conflict have a legal obligation to ensure that military operations are planned and conducted in a way as to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects.They must take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injuries and loss of life, the Guardian reported.
“Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and ICRC therefore strongly urges the parties to avoid the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area in populated areas and to avoid locating military objectives within or near such areas.”
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the US, cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned Saturday as Russia's ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, also warned that Moscow could restore the death penalty after it was removed from Europe's top rights group.
Turkey urges stop to Russian military operations in phone call with Lavrov
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for a stop to Russian military operations in Ukraine during a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu had reiterated during the call that Ankara was ready to host the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for peace talks.
Ukraine says Russia has closed off northwestern part of Black Sea to navigation
The Ukrainian border guards service said on Saturday Russia had closed off the northwestern part of the Black Sea to navigation. "The presence of ships and ships in this zone will be regarded as a terrorist threat," it said in a statement. On Friday, Ukraine said Russia had hit two commercial ships near the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the course of war with Russia and sought 'political support'.
Prince William, Kate say they “stand with” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It’s a rare public comment on politics for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after they met Zelenskiy and his wife Olena in 2020, reports the Guardian.
British forces arrive in eastern Europe to bolster NATO’s eastern flank.
Royal Navy ships, British Army troops and Royal Air Force fighters have been deployed, reports the Guardian. HMS Trent is in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), with helicopters and patrol aircraft. HMS Diamond, a destroyer, will join from Portsmouth. Tanks and armoured units from the Royal Welsh have arrived in Estonia from Germany, with 1,000 troops arriving in the next few days. This means the British presence will double.
Bulk of Russian forces just 18 miles from Kyiv, according to UK intelligence
The bulk of Russian forces are now only 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv, the British Ministry of Defence said Saturday, CNN reported,
It also warned Russia that casualties are “likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.”
According to the latest intelligence update from the ministry, "Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force."
It said that "Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country."
Defiant president: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens the capital Kyiv was still under their control and "fighting continues," in his latest video message on Saturday.
Earlier, explosions in Ukraine were heard as the country's Interior Ministry warned of "active fighting" in the capital.
Russia has banned airlines from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in retaliation to similar rules from those countries.
The Russian civil aviation authority said that they would be stopped from flying to and over its territory, according to Reuters.
Earlier this week Russia banned all British airlines from its airspace in retaliation for London’s ban on flights to Britain by flag carrier Aeroflot.
UK opposition urge PM to expel Russian ambassador
The UK’s main opposition party has urged its prime minister to expel the Russian ambassador. David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary and an MP for the Labour party, said Andrei Kelin should be expelled. Foreign secretary Liz Truss had a “fiery” meeting with Kelin on Thursday after Russia’s invasion. Lammy told the Independent: “The Russian ambassador is parroting the lies of Putin’s rogue regime, which is waging an illegal war against Ukraine.”
Anti-war protests in Turkish capital
Protestors including Ukrainians hold banners as they protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, on Saturday. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Image: AP)
Jharkhand to reimburse airfare of citizens returning from Ukraine on personal expenses
Promising all help and support to people from Jharkhand, mostly students trapped in Ukraine, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the state will reimburse the airfare of those who are returning from the war-torn country on personal expenses, PTI reported. The Jharkhand government has set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in Ukraine as part of an effort to bring them back home. In the midst of the impasse in Ukraine, the Jharkhand government will reimburse the ticket fare of the citizens returning to Jharkhand on personal expenses, Chief Minister Soren announced.
According to information received from different districts, more than 100 students from Jharkhand are now stuck in Ukraine. The state government, along with the Central government, is working to provide all possible help to the people of the state, the chief minister said in a tweet.
The Jharkhand government had helped its stranded citizens return home by air or train from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Centre supports release from strategic petroleum reserves
In a statement, the G]government said it is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fall out of the evolving geopolitical situation. "With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and for just energy transition towards a net zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices. India is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," the statement read.
Indians' evacuation progressing slowly, says MEA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania."
Polish star praises Russia play-off boycott
Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski has praised the decision of the Polish football association to refuse to fulfil its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month.
Russian ship has been seized by French officials in English channel
French authorities have seized a Russian ship, which they believed could be linked to a company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
The BBC has reported French officials saying: “A 127 metres long Russia cargo ship called the ‘Baltic Leader’ transporting cars has been intercepted overnight by the French Navy in the Channel and escorted to the Port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer in northern France,” the official said.
“It has been taken to the French port after a request by the French government because it is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by EU sanctions against Moscow. French boarder forces are currently investigating the cargo ship. Crew aboard the ‘Baltic Leader’ has been cooperating with French authorities.”
The ship was taken early on Saturday. The Russian embassy is seeking a formal explanation.