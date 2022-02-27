Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia blows up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; Ukraine removing road signs to confuse Russians

Russia-Ukraine war: A 'No to war' message will be displayed across all matches in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank

LaLiga and its clubs are making a stand for peace. They will do so by sending a message to the world during all the fixtures of Matchday 26 in LaLiga Santander and Matchday 29 in LaLiga SmartBank, on both the Spanish and international broadcasts, which can be seen in more than 185 countries. A banner with the statement 'NO A LA GUERRA' (No to war) will be displayed in all LaLiga matches. This initiative will be complimented by information that will appear on U Televisiva (advertising boards) during LaLiga matches and by a message that will be released through LaLiga's social media accounts. With this campaign, LaLiga wants to express its rejection of any armed conflict and its support for peace, as well as its support for dialogue and harmony.