    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld Newsrussia ukraine war live updates putin zelenskyy crimea bridge blast unga 14912781.htm

    Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden, G7 to hold crisis talks today as toll in Russian strikes rises to 19

    Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden, G7 to hold crisis talks today as toll in Russian strikes rises to 19

    Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden, G7 to hold crisis talks today as toll in Russian strikes rises to 19
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    The United States and other G7 leaders are set to hold talks over Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday. This came after Russia launched its largest airstrikes on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war. Following the attack, Ukraine vowed to strengthen its armed forces. US President Joe Biden also pledged that the US will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) rejected Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Follow LIVE updates on Russia Ukraine war here.

    Live Updates

    Biden, G7 to hold crisis talks today

    The United States and other G7 leaders are set to hold crisis talks on Tuesday following Russia's bombing blitz across Ukraine. Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across the country, killing at least 14 civilians, Kyiv said.

    Death toll rises to 19 in Russian strikes on Ukraine, reports AFP quoting emergency services.

    Russian ex-president Medvedev on Kyiv wanted list

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a list of wanted persons compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than half a year, Ukraine's SBU security service was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    Medvedev was wanted under a section of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and the inviolability of its borders. Most of the Russian Security Council's members are on the list.

    VIDEO | Girl films an explosion in Kyiv

    11 dead, 89 after Russian strikes: Zelenskyy

    According to Kyiv Post, Ukraine President Zelenskyy said, "As of 4 pm Monday, 11 people are dead as a result of Russia’s strikes. Another 89 are injured."

    A RECAP | What happened recently

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been raging on since February 24. Since the beginging of the war, Russian President has delivered at least three public addresses. In one of these speeches, Putin had announced the "partial mobalisation" of troops, that led to chaos in parts of Russia with thoudand of men fleeing the country.

    Last week, a powerful truck explosion seriously damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, hitting a prestige symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to Russian forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine.

    This week, Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. 

    President Vladimir Putin declared it to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea. 

    Joe Biden vows advance air defense systems for Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden vowed to provide advanced air systems to after a devastating missile barrage from Russia. "President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," a White House statement on the phone call said. READ FULL STORY HERE

    UN rejects Russia's call for secret vote on Ukraine

    The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided on Monday, with 107 votes in favor, that it would hold a public vote and not a secret ballot on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation." 

    India voted to reject Russia's demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly. Only 13 countries opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution, another 39 countries abstained and the remaining countries - including Russia and China - did not vote.

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng