Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden, G7 to hold crisis talks today as toll in Russian strikes rises to 19

The United States and other G7 leaders are set to hold talks over Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday. This came after Russia launched its largest airstrikes on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war. Following the attack, Ukraine vowed to strengthen its armed forces. US President Joe Biden also pledged that the US will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) rejected Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Follow LIVE updates on Russia Ukraine war here.