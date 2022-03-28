Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine’s president says he understands it will be impossible to force Russia out of his country’s territory completely, says it might lead to World War III. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as Monday, probing whether a near-stalemate in fighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands. President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay”, and lamented a month-long Russian invasion that has already killed thousands and devastated numerous Ukrainian cities. The new talks are set to start in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, with Zelensky desperate to halt the bombardment of cities like Mariupol, where officials said the situation is “catastrophic”. Track all the live developments around the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War here
Officials clarify Biden's comment
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that neither NATO nor US President Joe Biden aim to bring about regime change in Russia. Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech on Saturday that this man cannot remain in power. The White House and other US officials rushed to clarify that Biden wasn't actually calling for Putin to be toppled. Asked during an appearance Sunday on ARD television whether Putin's removal is in fact the real aim, Scholz replied: This is not the aim of NATO, and also not that of the American president.
Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus
Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and U.S. Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,943.72 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5 percent at $1,943.50.
Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll
Russias war on Ukraine has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the US will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, with a new poll reflecting a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era.
Close to half of Americans say they are very concerned that Russia would directly target the U.S. with nuclear weapons, and an additional 3 in 10 are somewhat concerned about that, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion.
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Russian forces have left the Ukrainian town of Slavutych, home to workers at the defunct nuclear plant of Chernobyl, after completing their task of surveying it, the mayor said early Monday. On Saturday, the Kyiv regional governor said Russian forces had taken control of the town just outside the safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, where Ukrainian staff still manage the plant.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov may visit India this week
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to come to India this week, days after the visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Zelenskyy calls for supply of planes and tanks from NATO as war in Ukraine continues
Ukrainian forces were able to retake a number of towns from Russian troops, according to CNN and The Kyiv Independent. Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, according to local officials. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Ukraine from Poland at the end of a trip to reaffirm commitment to the NATO alliance.
Support for Japan government rises on response to Ukraine invasion - survey
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government rose overall for the first time in three months, with crucial elections just months away, as nearly 70 percent of respondents said they approved of his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Some 67 percent of respondents to a weekend survey conducted by the Nikkei daily and TV Tokyo said they approved of the government's response to the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation". Only 22 percent disapproved in the survey, conducted on a monthly basis.
The Academy Awards addressed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine halfway through Sunday's ceremony
After a performance from Reba McEntire, the show cut to a moment of silence with title cards announcing the Oscars’ support for Ukrainians.
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with prominent members of the Russian media in a remarkable interview. The Kremlin told Russian media outlets “of the necessity to refrain from publishing” it. Journalists outside Russia ran it anyway.
Russian aluminium billionaire Deripaska warns of long war in Ukraine
Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a long conflict in Ukraine. Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal who has previously called for peace, said his personal opinion was that the conflict in Ukraine was "madness" which would bring shame on generations to come.
Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain, did not assign explicit blame for the conflict but said both the United States and Russia had sharpened their rhetoric.
Oscars Gala holds moment of silence for Ukraine
Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday's Oscars gala to show support "for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders."
Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal - Zelenskyy
Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks aired on Sunday. Zelenskyy was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90-minute video call, an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. Zelenskyy spoke in Russian throughout, as he has done in previous speeches when targeting a Russian audience.
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat
A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of "irresponsible" acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces were "militarising" the exclusion zone around the station, site of the world's worst civil nuclear accident in 1986.
Russian forces, she said, were transporting large amounts of old and badly maintained weapons, creating a risk of damaging the containment vessel constructed around the station's wrecked fourth reactor.
Putin trying to split Ukraine under 'Korean scenario', says military chief
Ukraine's military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two. Kyrylo Budanov said in remarks released by the Defense Ministry on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has realised 'he can't swallow the entire country' and would likely try to split the country under 'the Korean scenario.' That's a reference to the decades-old division between North and South Korea.
Biden says he is not calling for regime change in Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, after his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Biden's comments in Poland on Saturday also included calling Putin a "butcher" and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Top American diplomats on Sunday had played down his declaration, and Biden, asked by a reporter as he departed a church service in Washington if he was calling for regime change in Russia, gave a one-word reply: "No."
Ukraine: In-person talks with Russia to resume
A member of the Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia on ending the month-long war says the two sides have decided to meet in person in Turkey beginning on Monday. Davyd Arakhamia, the leader in Parliament of the faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, said on Facebook that the in-person talks were agreed upon in a video consultation. He did not give further details.
However, Russia's chief negotiator said the in-person talks would begin on Tuesday, rather than Monday. The two sides have met previously with no deal reached.