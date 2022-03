Russian aluminium billionaire Deripaska warns of long war in Ukraine

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a long conflict in Ukraine. Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal who has previously called for peace, said his personal opinion was that the conflict in Ukraine was "madness" which would bring shame on generations to come.

Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain, did not assign explicit blame for the conflict but said both the United States and Russia had sharpened their rhetoric.