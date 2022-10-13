Homeworld news

Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: UK, other nations pledge military aide to Ukraine as UN condemns annexations

Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates October 13, 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the Council of Europe on Thursday, a day after the United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal. Meanwhile, France has decided to provide air defence systems to Ukraine, while Canada announced a new military package for the country. Follow LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:

Melitopol employees asked to obtain Russian passports

Russian occupiers in Melitopol demand that employees of municipal enterprises obtain Russian passports, said mayor Ivan Fedorov. "If people refuse, they are threatened with dismissal and inability to find employment anywhere else," he was quoted as saying.

'US will not allow Russia to threaten or use nuclear weapons'

The White House outlined the Biden Administration's National Security Strategy on Wedensday, warning that Russia is likely to increase reliance on nuclear weapons in the country's military planning. "US will not allow Russia to threaten or use nuclear weapons," it said.

'Will compete with China..while constraining a dangerous Russia': US

The Biden Administration’s National Security Strategy states that the US "will effectively compete with the People’s Republic of China, which is the only competitor with both the intent and, increasingly, the capability to reshape the international order, while constraining a dangerous Russia".

Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials were quoted by Reuters as saying. "A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest – under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post, adding the southern city was "massively shelled".

UK to supply air defence missiles to Ukraine

UK is the latest to pledge air defence missiles to Ukraine. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted by reports as saying that the UK will deliver AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, France and Canada had said that they would supply military aide to Ukraine to strengthen the latter fight against Russian troops.

Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map, says Joe Biden at UNGA

At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. "The stakes of this conflict are clear to all -- and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said.

"Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country's territory as its own. Ukraine is entitled to the same rights as every other sovereign country. It must be able to choose its own future, and its people must be able to live peacefully inside its internationally recognised borders," he said.

Canada to provide over $34.06 million in new military aid to assist Ukraine

Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia's invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the package, which builds on about C$600 million in military equipment that Canada has donated or committed since Russia began its invasion on February 24. (Reuters)