Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: UK, other nations pledge military aide to Ukraine as UN condemns annexations

Summary

Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates October 13, 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the Council of Europe on Thursday, a day after the United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal. Meanwhile, France has decided to provide air defence systems to Ukraine, while Canada announced a new military package for the country. Follow LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here: