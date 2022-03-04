US says Russia has fired 480 missiles so far





US officials say Russia has fired 480 missiles at Ukraine as Russian troops make more progress in the south, but are largely stalled in the north. The official says about 90 percent of the Russian combat power that had been arrayed around Ukraine is now in the country. Specifically, the official said that the majority of the Russian missile launches since the war began - or more than 230 of them - are coming from mobile systems within Ukraine. More than 150 missiles have been fired from within Russia, more than 70 from Belarus and only a very small number from ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defenses are still intact and have been effective against the missiles, the official said.