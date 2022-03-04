Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: A fire broke out in a training building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine. Track all live updates here
Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe': UK PM
China-backed bank halts lending to Russia, Belarus: AFP Report
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus in a sign of the two countries’ deepening pariah status over the war in Ukraine. In a statement issued Thursday, the AIIB said that “in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review”. China, whose bilateral relationship with Russia has strengthened in recent years, has thus far avoided criticizing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Maharashtra govt update on returning students from Ukraine
Maharashtra Students Update so far- 87 students arrived in Delhi from Ukraine on Thursday. Total 249 students have arrived through 7 special flights so far. The Govt of Maharashtra has sent 126 students back home safely.
Ukraine emergency services gain access to nuclear power plant
Ukraine's emergency services say they have gained access to a nuclear power plant where a fire erupted after shelling by the Russian military. "As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire"
Russian troops stopping firefighters from tackling blaze at nuclear plant: Ukrainian officials
Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing a fire that broke out at a nuclear power plant after it was struck by shelling, AFP has reported.
Indian student coming back from Kyiv shot, taken back midway, says MoS VK Singh
I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We’re trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland
Biden speaks with Zelenskyy on fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant
US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and urged Russia to cease its military activities in the affected area and allow access to emergency responders, the White House has said. On Thursday, Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
US says Russia has fired 480 missiles so far
US officials say Russia has fired 480 missiles at Ukraine as Russian troops make more progress in the south, but are largely stalled in the north. The official says about 90 percent of the Russian combat power that had been arrayed around Ukraine is now in the country. Specifically, the official said that the majority of the Russian missile launches since the war began - or more than 230 of them - are coming from mobile systems within Ukraine. More than 150 missiles have been fired from within Russia, more than 70 from Belarus and only a very small number from ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defenses are still intact and have been effective against the missiles, the official said.
Fierce fighting sparks fire outside Ukrainian nuclear plant - officials
A fire broke out in a training building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine. A video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a building at the plant compound. There has been fierce fighting in the area about 550 km (342 miles) southeast of Kyiv, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said in an online post. He said there had been casualties, without giving details. "As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire," Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as US punishes oligarchs
Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States added to Western sanctions on more oligarchs. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia's economy and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Russian forces have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded.
Russian troops shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine. We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire, Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe. The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power generation. Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility's six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.
