Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory; Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb, fight rages for Mariupol

It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US

The US and its allies would consult whether Russia should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, underlining that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow. We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about Russia's membership of G-20.

But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements, Sullivan said. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.