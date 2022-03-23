Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory; Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb, fight rages for Mariupol

Almost a month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the absurd war is unwinnable and that it will inevitably have to move from the battlefield to the peace table, as he expressed concern that the conflict's repercussions could spiral into a global hunger crisis. European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in banning Russian oil. Some countries, including Germany, say the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels to withstand such a step. Meanwhile, Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and pressed their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol. Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv and black smoke rose from a spot in the north on Tuesday. Track all the developments around the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with CNBC-TV18's live blog:
Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory
Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said Tuesday. The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.
It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US
The US and its allies would consult whether Russia should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, underlining that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow. We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about Russia's membership of G-20.
But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements, Sullivan said. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.
Russia has 'failed' to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine: US
Russia has "manifestly failed" to accomplish its three major goals through the country's "brutal" invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.
Sullivan told reporters that Russia intended to accomplish three basic objectives in launching its unprovoked attack against Ukraine: first, to subjugate Ukraine; second, to enhance Russian power and prestige; and third, to divide and weaken the West. Russia has thus far manifestly failed to accomplish all three objectives. In fact, it has thus far achieved the opposite, Sullivan said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia while in Brussels on Thursday for meetings with NATO and European allies, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened
Russia's security policy dictates that the country would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Tuesday. The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear war.
Peskov made the comment in an English-language interview when asked whether he was confident President Vladimir Putin would not use nuclear weapons.
"We have a concept of domestic security and it's public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it (the nuclear arsenal) can be used in accordance with our concept," he said.
Russian military burns down stable in Hostomel near Kyiv, with horses inside
Russian military burnt down a stable in Hostomel near Kyiv, with horses inside. The stable was put on fire on March 13, its owner told Censor Net news website. Almost all of the 32 horses inside have been killed in the fire.
At UN, Russia trades barbs with US, UK about chemical weapons in Ukraine
Russia traded accusations with the United States and Britain at the United Nations on Tuesday over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced any evidence to back their concerns.
The comments were made by diplomats to reporters after Russia raised the issue of an ammonia leak in Ukraine's besieged northeastern city of Sumy - blaming "Ukrainian radical nationalist groups" - during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting. The accusation was rejected by Britain and the United States.
Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Russian troops "have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced."
Russia combat power declines in Ukraine as war takes toll, US official says
Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its attack began, a senior US Defense official said on Tuesday, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties. The United States has estimated Russia assembled more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine before the Feb. 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks and other firepower for its full-scale attack.
"For the first time they may be just a little bit below 90 percent," the US Defense official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide evidence.
Western nations balk at Russian presence in G20
Western nations are assessing whether Russia can remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday. The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be vetoed by others in the club - which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and others - raised the prospect of some countries instead skipping G20 meetings this year, the sources said.
The G20 along with the smaller Group of Seven - comprising just the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and Britain - is a key international platform for coordinating everything from climate change action to cross-border debt.
Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20
Poland said on Tuesday it had suggested to U.S. officials that Russia be excluded from the G20 group of major economies and that the suggestion had received a "positive response". Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak said in a statement that the matter had been discussed at meetings held in Washington last week. "During the meetings with, among others, (US Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo, we made a proposal to exclude Russia from the G20, which was met with a positive response and approval, and the matter is to be handed over to President (Joe) Biden," Nowak told reporters in Warsaw.
Kremlin dismisses US warning of potential Russian cyber attacks
The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected US warnings that it may be preparing to conduct cyber attacks in response to Western sanctions, and said it did not engage in "banditry". US President Joe Biden on Monday told businesses to do more to protect themselves against possible cyber attacks by Russia, warning there was "evolving intelligence" that Moscow was exploring options on that front.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The Russian Federation, unlike many Western countries, including the United States, does not engage in state-level banditry."
Russian airstrikes wreak havoc on Mariupol, turning Ukrainian city to "ashes"
Intense Russian airstrikes hit the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and street fighting raged on Tuesday, a day after it rejected Moscow's demand to surrender, Ukrainian officials said. The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land".
Russia's RIA news agency said Russian forces and units of Russian-backed separatists had taken about half of the city, citing a separatist leader. The governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said street fighting was taking place there and civilians, as well as Ukrainian troops, were coming under Russian fire.
