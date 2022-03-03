Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia captures southern city of Kherson, report quotes Ukrainian officials

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects from payment systems that won't operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. Apple Pay hasn't been working since yesterday. It was impossible to pay with it anywhere in a bus, in a cafe, Moscow resident Tatyana Usmanova said. Plus, in one supermarket they limited the amount of essential goods one person could buy. Dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. Major car brands halted exports of their vehicles; Boeing and Airbus suspended supply of aircraft parts and service to Russian airlines; major Hollywood studios halted their film releases; and the list will likely keep growing. That's on top of the United States and other Western nations hitting Russia with sanctions of unprecedented breadth and severity. They have thrown major Russian banks off the SWIFT international payment system, limited high tech exports to Russia and severely restricted Moscows use of its foreign currency reserves.
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel, the highest since August 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67 by 0112 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41 after touching a fresh 11-year high of $113.31 a barrel.
Russia captures southern city of Kherson, AFP quotes Ukrainian officials
Operation Ganga: MoS Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve interacts with Indian citizens repatriated from Ukraine, as an Air India Express special flight lands in Mumbai from Bucharest in Romania
World Bank halts all programs in Russia, Belarus
The World Bank said on Wednesday it had stopped all programs in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and "hostilities against the people of Ukraine." In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine. The bank said it had not approved any new lending to Belarus since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the country over a disputed presidential election. The World Bank's lending commitments to Belarus totaled $308 million in 2020, according to the bank's website, with active projects including a biomass heating project, forestry development work and education modernizations. The World Bank has loaned more than $16 billion to Russia since the early 1990s. The most recent projects approved including a youth program in the North Caucasus in 2013 and a cultural heritage program dating back to 2010, the bank's website showed.
1 million have fled Ukraine since Russias invasion, the swiftest exodus of refugees this century, says UN refugee agency
A third and fourth explosion were heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station, says report.
