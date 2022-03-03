Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia captures southern city of Kherson, report quotes Ukrainian officials

Mini

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects from payment systems that won't operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. Apple Pay hasn't been working since yesterday. It was impossible to pay with it anywhere in a bus, in a cafe, Moscow resident Tatyana Usmanova said. Plus, in one supermarket they limited the amount of essential goods one person could buy. Dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. Major car brands halted exports of their vehicles; Boeing and Airbus suspended supply of aircraft parts and service to Russian airlines; major Hollywood studios halted their film releases; and the list will likely keep growing. That's on top of the United States and other Western nations hitting Russia with sanctions of unprecedented breadth and severity. They have thrown major Russian banks off the SWIFT international payment system, limited high tech exports to Russia and severely restricted Moscows use of its foreign currency reserves.