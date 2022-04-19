Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Kyiv says 'Battle of Donbas' begins as Russia launches new eastern offensive

A Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv, the first civilian victims in the western city about 60 km from Poland as Ukraine on Monday said that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials also said that Russian shelling killed another four people in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv, in the northeast, when shells hit a playground near a residential building.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbas" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank. "A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address, adding: "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."
Western capitals and Kyiv have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression while Russia denied targeting civilians in what it called a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate dangerous nationalists. It rejected what Ukraine called evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks.
Here are the latest updates as the Russia-Ukraine War enters Day 55:
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will urge International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank members to increase pressure on Russia to end its "reckless war" in Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said on Monday. The Treasury Department will focus its efforts on cracking down on those seeking to evade sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over the war, and those who facilitate such efforts, a second official said.
