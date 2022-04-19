Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Kyiv says 'Battle of Donbas' begins as Russia launches new eastern offensive

A Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv, the first civilian victims in the western city about 60 km from Poland as Ukraine on Monday said that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials also said that Russian shelling killed another four people in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv, in the northeast, when shells hit a playground near a residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbas" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank. "A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address, adding: "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."

Western capitals and Kyiv have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression while Russia denied targeting civilians in what it called a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate dangerous nationalists. It rejected what Ukraine called evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks.

Here are the latest updates as the Russia-Ukraine War enters Day 55:

Mariupol says 40,000 deported from besieged city to Russian regionsThe mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine. "Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. "We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people."

Ukraine rejects Serbian bomb threat claims on Russian flightsUkraine on Monday rejected as baseless and false the accusations made by Serbia's president that Ukraine's secret service is behind a series of hoax bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union nation are doing that. The pro-Russian Serbian leader did not provide evidence for his claim. Other Serbian officials had alleged that the threatening bomb hoax emails have been sent to Serbia from either Ukraine or Poland.

US Treasury to focus on cracking down on Russian sanctions evaders

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will urge International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank members to increase pressure on Russia to end its "reckless war" in Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said on Monday. The Treasury Department will focus its efforts on cracking down on those seeking to evade sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over the war, and those who facilitate such efforts, a second official said.