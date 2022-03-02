Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, RIA news agency reported. The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered seventh day on Wednesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities. As per the Ukrainian army, Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, while adding that there were immediate clashes. Meanwhile, Biden accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of waging a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine, as the President made his maiden State of the Union Address. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported. Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons. China, a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticising Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, said it will not impose financial sanctions.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his country's armed forces killed nearly 6,000 Russians in the first six days of the invasion.
China said it will not join the United States and European Union member sin imposing financial sanctions on Russia. China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticising Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.
Russian shelling continues to batter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second most populous city; Russian airborne forces have landed in the city, according to the Security Service of Ukraine; four more people have been killed in the bombing
Russia has claimed it has captured Kherson on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine is set to receive more Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones, according to Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.
The Kremlin said Russian officials were ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it said was not clear if Ukrainian officials would turn up.
European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU confirmed. EU diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The European Commission has proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.
Russia cancelled an attempt to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey’s request, Foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The United Nations said that at least 136 civilians have been killed in the invasion, although the real number of people is likely much higher.
Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is leaving the European market as its subsidiaries there face large cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and property, the bank said on Wednesday.
Shelling continues to batter Kharkiv; four more killed
Four more people were killed and nine wounded as a barrage of Russian air and rocket strikes pounded the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, the local emergency services and Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, the Guardian reported.
In an online video, the Reuters news agency report him as saying: "Kharkiv is a Russian-speaking city. Every fourth person in Kharkiv has relatives in the Russian Federation. But the city’s attitude to Russia today is completely different to what it ever was before. We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people -- this is unforgivable."
China won’t impose financial sanctions on Russia
Beijing opposes the sanctions, said Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Guo said at a news conference: "We will not join such sanctions, and we will keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties. We disapprove of the financial sanctions, particularly those launched unilaterally, because they don’t have much legal basis and will not have good effects."
China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticising Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
World War III will involve nuclear weapons: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported. Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.
Nuclear plant workers block access to Russian forces
Hundreds of workers and local people have blocked an access road to a Ukrainian nuclear power plant near the southeastern town of Enerhodar, as Russian forces advance in the area. Videos posted to the Facebook page of the local authority showed a large crowd carrying Ukrainian flags blocking the road Wednesday morning.
Garbage trucks were also being used to block the thoroughfare. Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, said on his Facebook page: “We conveyed the position of our city and its residents that the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags.” (Image: Reuters)
Crimea status non-negotiable, Russia says
Crimea’s status as part of Russia is non-negotiable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Jazeera. "Crimea is part of Russia and it’s non-negotiable," he emphasized.
Pope declares Ash Wednesday a day of 'prayer and fasting' for peace in Ukraine
Pope Francis has asked people around the world to remember Ukrainians in underground shelters seeking protection from bombardments and thanked Poland for taking in the bulk of refugees from the war. Francis spoke at his weekly general audience on Ash Wednesday, which he has declared a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
After addressing Poles, the pope went off script to say that the Polish translator on the stage with him, Father Marek Viktor Gongalo, is Ukrainian. The pope said: "His parents are now in underground shelters to protect themselves from the bombs in a place near Kyiv. By accompanying him, we accompany all the people who are suffering from the bombings, including his elderly parents and so many other elderly who are in underground shelters defending themselves. Let us remember these people in our hearts. Kyiv residents have been sheltering in metro stations and other underground sites at night, there are long lines for fuel, and some products are running out in shops," he said.
Oil markets hit multiple records as Russia sanctions bite, Brent hits seven-hear high
Oil benchmarks are hitting multiple price and spread milestones across several key markets as the fallout from severe sanctions on key exporter Russia sows confusion and panic among global crude oil traders, shipping firms and importers. Brent crude topped $112 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since 2014, shrugging off news that several developed countries plan to release a record 60 million barrels of strategic petroleum reserves to cool prices.
The oil industry has been gripped by acute risk aversion in the finance and shipping sectors after several nations including the United States sanctioned multiple Russian entities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though Washington has explicitly exempted energy products from the Russian measures.
The price spread for Brent crude delivered between now and in 12 months is at $21.54 a barrel, the steepest on record, while Brent's premium to Dubai -- the price spread between sweet and sour grades - hit an all-time high of $13.05 a barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed. That has driven demand for Middle East crude, with benchmark prices Dubai, Oman and Murban jumping to all-time highs of more than $10 a barrel above Dubai quotes on Wednesday, more than doubling from last month. "The Ukrainian situation is mad. Prices are not controllable," another trader said.
The wide spread between the benchmarks along with surging freight rates for oil tankers globally has also made it more expensive for Asian buyers to purchase oil from Europe, Africa and the United States, narrowing their options.
EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion
European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French Presidency of the EU said on Wednesday. EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Twitter.
Russia 'ready' to continue talks with Ukraine Wednesday night
Russia is ‘ready’ to continue talks with Ukraine on Wednesday night, AFP reported.
Kiren Rijiju reaches Kosice to coordinate for evacuation of stranded Indians
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of the four Union ministers sent to coordinate the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, has reached the Slovakian city of Kosice, his office said on Wednesday. Besides Rijiju, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V K Singh (retd) are the four special envoys sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.
Euro slides as investors fret Ukraine crisis will hit economy
The euro plunged to its weakest since May 2020 on Wednesday as investors worried about the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine on the region's economic prospects, while demand for dollars rose as nervous traders looked for safety. The common currency fell half a percent to as low as $1.1069.
Mariupol in Ukrainian hands, Russia shelling civilians - local authorities
Mariupol city council said on Wednesday their southern city was under Ukrainian control but locked in battles with Russian troops. The council said on social media that Russian attackers were shelling civilian sites, including residential blocks, hospitals and dormitories for people displaced by fighting.
Belarus says it boosts security on southern, western borders
Belarus said on Wednesday it had stepped up security at its western and southern borders as Russia invades neighbouring Ukraine. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country had no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine and dismissed Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarusian territory.
Steel prices up 10% in Europe in last 2 days; industry facing energy cost threat: JSPL
Sharp losses for Russia, CLAIMS The Kyiv Independent via its Twitter handle
Turkey says Russia cancelled Black Sea passage bid upon its request
Russia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey's request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. On Monday, Ankara said it had closed its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under a 1936 pact, allowing it to curb some Russian vessels crossing. The pact exempts vessels returning to their bases.
President Zelensky Says Russia Wants to 'Erase' Ukraine and its History
Zelensky said Russia wants to ‘erase’ Ukraine and its history. He urged Jews not to remain silent on Ukraine.
UAE cancels visa-free regime for Ukrainians just days into Russian invasion
Dozens in pacifist Japan volunteer to fight for Ukraine
Keiichi Kurogi was one of dozens of men in Japan who offered to join an "international legion" to fight Russian invaders after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for volunteers. Kurogi, a 39-year-old office worker who lives in southwestern Japan, told Reuters he rang the Ukrainian embassy on Monday after seeing its plea for volunteers on Twitter. "When I saw images of elderly men and women in Ukraine holding guns and going to the front, I felt I should go in their place," he said.
Ukraine to receive more missiles and Turkish drones, minister says
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the country was set to receive Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones. Several Western countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off a Russian invasion.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war: Reuters
At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv - Ukrainian official
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday. The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
Moscow captures Ukrainian city of Kherson, says RIA
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, RIA news agency reported. Russian forces had earlier push into the besieged Black Sea city of Kherson in the south. Its port and railway station are now in Russian hands, its mayor said.
How does the Russia Ukraine crisis impact Indian as well as global oil and gas companies?
Russian Rockets Hit Military Academy in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russian rockets have reportedly hit a military academy in Kharkiv. The academy has been on fire for the past 9 hours, multiple reports said.
Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary to help with humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.
Russian troops seizes railway station, river port in Kherson, says Mayor
Russian troops have seized the river port and railway station in Kherson, Mayor of Kherson Igor Kolyhav said. According to a report in CNN, Russian military vehicles have entered Kherson after heavy shelling and appear to have taken the southern city.
Blinken calls strike on Holocaust memorial in Kyiv "appalling"
US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a tweet Tuesday he was "appalled" by the missile attack close to the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv. "We are appalled by reports that Russian bombs have struck near the memorial site of Babyn Yar, killing more people where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred in the Holocaust. We condemn this brutal war against Ukraine," he wrote. The Holocaust memorial site was hit by a missile, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday.