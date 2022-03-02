If you're just joining us, here's a recap of the day's events

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his country's armed forces killed nearly 6,000 Russians in the first six days of the invasion.

China said it will not join the United States and European Union member sin imposing financial sanctions on Russia. China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticising Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Russian shelling continues to batter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second most populous city; Russian airborne forces have landed in the city, according to the Security Service of Ukraine; four more people have been killed in the bombing

Russia has claimed it has captured Kherson on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine is set to receive more Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones, according to Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The Kremlin said Russian officials were ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it said was not clear if Ukrainian officials would turn up.

European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU confirmed. EU diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The European Commission has proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.

Russia cancelled an attempt to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey’s request, Foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations said that at least 136 civilians have been killed in the invasion, although the real number of people is likely much higher.

Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is leaving the European market as its subsidiaries there face large cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and property, the bank said on Wednesday.