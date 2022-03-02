Shelling continues to batter Kharkiv; four more killedFour more people were killed and nine wounded as a barrage of Russian air and rocket strikes pounded the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, the local emergency services and Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, the Guardian reported.In an online video, the Reuters news agency report him as saying: "Kharkiv is a Russian-speaking city. Every fourth person in Kharkiv has relatives in the Russian Federation. But the city’s attitude to Russia today is completely different to what it ever was before.We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people -- this is unforgivable."