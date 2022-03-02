Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The United States will follow the European Union and Canada in banning Russian flights from its airspace, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday evening, in a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation. United Airlines and United Parcel Service (UPS) said on Tuesday they had suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here
Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: Army
Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes. "Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians." Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million.
Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities
The Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.
6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar
Six flights under India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' have departed for India in the last 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. India launched the evacuation mission under which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after they exited Ukraine through its land border crossings. Jaishankar said the flights that departed for India in the last 24 hours included the first one from Poland. In the last few days, Indian evacuation flights were operating from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest. "#OperationGanga developments. Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted this morning.
Biden announces release of 30 mn barrels of oil to maintain global oil prices
US President Joe Biden announced that his administration has worked with 30 other countries to release millions of barrels of oil from American strategic reserves to maintain the global oil prices in the midst of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs. He said Tuesday that we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict. Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Accusing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of waging a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden in his maiden State of the Union Address said the United States is ready to tackle the challenge posed by him. "Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said addressing the joint session of the Congress in his first State of the Union.
Apple stops all product sales in Russia
Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said in a statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region." The company outlined a number of actions in response to the invasion, including stopping all exports into its sales channels in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited, the company said. The Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News, are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.
Moscow threatens to block Russian-language Wikipedia over invasion article
Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian-language site over an article that mentions deaths among Ukrainian civilians as well as the Russian forces that have entered Ukraine, Russian Wikipedia said on Tuesday. In a tweet, it posted a picture of a notification from the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, informing it of a threat from state prosecutors to block the site over a Russian-language article titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)". Among the "illegally distributed information" the notice complained of were "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children." The U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 136 civilians including 13 children had been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.
Asian shares slip, oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite
Asian stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street. As global sanctions against Moscow tighten, the United States is poised to ban Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19% with China's blue-chip CSI300 index 0.89% lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5%. In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 index was up 0.2% as rising commodity prices lifted miners' shares.
US follows Canada, Europe on Russian aircraft ban
The United States will follow the European Union and Canada in banning Russian flights from its airspace, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday evening, in a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation. United Airlines and United Parcel Service (UPS) said on Tuesday they had suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. "I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said in his State of the Union address. The White House had held extensive talks with US airlines about the issue in recent days. The ban will take effect by the end of Wednesday.