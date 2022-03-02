Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Accusing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of waging a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden in his maiden State of the Union Address said the United States is ready to tackle the challenge posed by him. "Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said addressing the joint session of the Congress in his first State of the Union.