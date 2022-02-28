Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Indian ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and VK SIigh have left for neighbouring countries of Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine amidst the raging war in the country. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that an Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv. This as a 40-mile long Russian military column is approaching Kyiv suggesting a full-scale assault to take control of the Ukrainian capital. Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills, while the United States-led Western countries have slapped a 'severe' economic sanctions regime against Moscow. Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N
Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical." The United States said on Monday the expelled diplomats were "intelligence operatives" who had been "engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Polish President Andrzej Duda, during a visit by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said his country would not send military planes to Ukraine since it would be seen as "military interference", AFP has reported.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | U.S. says expels Russian spy working for United Nations
The United States is expelling a Russia "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to United Nations on Tuesday. "On February 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States," the spokesperson said. The expulsion of the Russian working for the United Nations is in addition to the 12 Russian U.N. diplomats whom Washington has also ordered to leave the country over national security concerns. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | The International Tennis Federation, which governs the annual Davis Cup, has announced a ban on Russian, Belarusian teams from its competitions.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian forces have entered Kherson, says Ukrainian official
Russian forces have entered the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but Ukraine still controls the city administration building, Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said on television on Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | 'Economic wars quite often turn into real ones': Russian official
Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, responded Tuesday to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire commenting that the European Union would unleash an all-out economic and financial “war” against Russia.
“Today, some French minister has said that they declared an economic war on Russia,” Medvedev, who served as Russia’s placeholder president in 2008-2012 when Putin had to shift into the prime minister’s post because of term limits. “Watch your tongue, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones.”
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Rocket strikes in Khariv kill at least 10
Rocket strikes on Kharkiv have killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Reuters has reported. Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Munitions experts told reporters after reviewing footage that it appeared to show multiple cluster bombs being fired on Kharkiv. As the invasion entered its sixth day, Russia had committed about 80% of its pre-staged combat into Ukraine and launched more than 400 missiles on Ukrainian targets, but did not control any major cities or have complete control of the skies over Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | French container shipping group CMA CGM has said that it would cease to deliver to Russian ports, following in the footsteps of European competitors Maersk and MSC which have announced similar measures, AFP has reported.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Russian prosecutors demand restricted access to radio station, TV
Russia's Prosecutor General's Office demands that Russia restricts access to Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, and the TV Rain online news channel, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The request is caused by "targeted and systematic posting on the websites of Ekho Moskvy and TV Rain of information calling for extremist activities, violence and deliberately false information about the actions of Russian forces as part of a special operation" in Ukraine, it said in the statement. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Oil prices surge 9% as global crude reserve release disappoints
Oil prices surged 9% on Tuesday, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and instead underscored concerns about growing disruptions. Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which include the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that has pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel. However, the news of that release - equivalent to less than one day of worldwide oil consumption - only underscored the market's fear that supply will be inadequate to cover growing disruptions to the crude market.
>> Brent futures rose $8.80, or 9%, to $106.77 a barrel by 11:43 a.m. EST (1643 GMT), heading for their biggest daily percentage gain since March 2021.
>> U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $9.89, or 10.3%, to $105.61, on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since May 2020.
>> In addition to crude, U.S. distillates and gasoline futures also hit their highest since 2014.
Russia holds drills with nuclear subs, land-based missile: Report
Russian nuclear submarines sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roamed snow forests Tuesday in Siberia after President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation’s nuclear forces put on high alert over tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, a report by the Associated Press has said.
The Russian military has not, however, specified whether these drills are related to Putin's order on Sunday, according to the report.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Ukraine president says he spoke with Biden about sanctions and defence aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday about U.S. leadership on sanctions against Russia and defence assistance to Ukraine as it battles Russian troops. "We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!," he said on Twitter.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Facebook-owner Meta says it is globally demoting posts from Russian state media
Meta Platforms is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook, the company's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said on Tuesday. Clegg also said the company had seen a "definitely discernable" degradation of its services in Russia since the country's authorities announced they would restrict Meta's platforms in the country. Speaking in a call with reporters, he said there had been an effect particularly on video and other multimedia content. Meta said on Monday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that it would restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | G7 finance chiefs look to agree further moves to isolate Russia
The Group of Seven major economies expect agreement in coming days on possible further sanctions aimed at isolating Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Germany's finance minister said after talks on Tuesday. "We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically," Christian Lindner told reporters after a virtual meeting of G7 finance chiefs chaired by Germany. "We had an exchange on the implementation of the current sanctions and we also exchanged proposals on what additional measures could be taken," Lindner said, adding: "And in the coming days there will be an agreement on this".
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Zelensky tells Biden: 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible'
Ukraine President Zelensky has told his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that together the "aggressor" must be stopped as soon as possible. "We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," he told Biden, according to AFP.
Indian Embassy operations shifted from Kyiv to Lviv: Sources
Majority of Indian diplomats have moved to the camp office in Lviv which was setup a few days ago, sources have said. This could also be because all Indian students have left Kyiv, the sources said, adding that there may still be a few officials at the embassy in Kyiv who will move to Lviv soon. The decision was taken in light of deteriorating security situation in Kyiv. Kyiv TV tower, which was bombed earlier today, is located very close to the embassy.
Oil prices soar 8% as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | EU nations considering banning Russian ships from ports: Officials
European Union countries are considering a ban on Russian ships entering the bloc's ports, aiming to tighten sea restrictions after a halt on air traffic, European officials say, a step that would further hamper Russia's commercial shipments. Britain already decided on Monday to deny entry to British ports to all ships that are Russian owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or flagged. The Marshall Islands-flagged NS Champion, which is operated by Russian shipping company Sovcomflot, turned away from the UK on Monday after the ban was declared and reported it was heading to Denmark with an oil cargo onboard and an expected arrival on March 2, ship tracking data on Eikon showed.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia has plan to introduce Belarussian troops into the conflict
The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing a provocation to justify the entry of Belarussian troops into the conflict. In a post on social media, it said it had data showing there were about 300 Belarussian tanks in Belarus near the border with Ukraine. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Islamabad-based diplomats call on Pakistan to condemn Russia
The top diplomats of 22 countries, including European Union member states, on Tuesday jointly called on the government of Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin last week on the day Russian forces entered Ukraine. Pakistan has expressed concern about the fallout from the invasion but stopped short of condemning it.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | WTI oil price soars more than 10% on Ukraine fallout: AFP
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Russian move on Kyiv stalled for now, some signs of low morale, says U.S. official
Russia's military move on Kyiv has stalled as its forces struggle with basic logistics challenges, including shortages of food and fuel, with some units appearing to be gripped by low morale, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted their tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities. "One reason why things appear to be stalled north of Kyiv is that the Russians themselves are regrouping and rethinking and trying to adjust to the challenges that they've had," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The Russians have been surprised by some of the morale problems that they're experiencing and I think they're none too pleased about the logistics and sustainment challenges they've had," the official said, without providing evidence.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | NATO foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday: Report
NATO foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Friday over Ukraine crisis, AFP has reported. This comes amidst major sanctions levied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and reports that Russia might be intensifying its push into Ukraine capital Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Lukashenko says units are at bases, but Belarus could mobilise in 2-3 days: Report
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said none of his country's military units had moved from their bases, but that the country could mobilise in two to three days in the event of danger, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Five killed in Russian strike on Kyiv TV tower: Official
AFP is now reporting that five people have been killed in Russian strike on Kyiv TV tower earlier today. Ukranian Parliament had earlier said that the Russian forces are attacking the TV tower, which is near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
US official says Russian move on Kyiv stalled for now, may be rethinking approach
Russia's military move on Kyiv has stalled as its forces face logistics challenges, including a shortage of food for some units, and appear to be reevaluating how to move forward on the city, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. "One reason why things appear to be stalled north of Kyiv is that the Russians themselves are regrouping and rethinking and trying to adjust to the challenges that they've had," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. (Reuters)
8,000 students on their way to bordering European countries, 60% Indians out, says Foreign Secretary
Key statements from Press Conference:
Russian troops attack television tower in Kyiv: Reports
Ukrainian parliament says Russian forces have hit the TV tower in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. #AP
Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine condemns Russian invasion
A draft resolution being prepared for Wednesday's emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that might anger Moscow while it works with the West to clinch a nuclear agreement on Iran. #Reuters