Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: The Embassy of India in Ukraine has advised Indians citizens to leave Kyiv urgently today. The advisory comes as a massive 40 miles long Russian military convoy is on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday with the advancing forces targeting bases. More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Sunday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills, while the United States-led Western countries have slapped a 'severe' economic sanctions regime against Moscow. Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here.
Chechnya leader says his fighters killed in Ukraine
The strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Tuesday that Chechens have been killed in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Kadyrov, a former rebel-turned-Kremlin-ally, has given his backing for President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, sending his notorious fighters to the country. “Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen Republic. Two died, six more were injured to varying degrees,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. Kadyrov, in charge of Russia’s Chechnya Republic which he governs de-facto by his own set of rules, has posted videos of Chechen fighters in Ukraine.
Russia responds to Swiss sanctions with tit-for-tat flight ban
Russia has banned aircraft registered in Switzerland from entering its airspace, the country's federal aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, said in a statement on Tuesday. The move was in retaliation for a similar move by Switzerland, the statement said.
SBI takes 'cautionary' view in processing transactions of Russian entities
China begins evacuating its citizens from Ukraine
China has started evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, state media said. Some 400 students based in the Black Sea Port city of Odessa, and another 200 from the capital, Kyiv, left the country on Monday, according to state-run tabloid Global Times, which cited the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine. Another 1,000 citizens are expected to be evacuated into neighboring countries on Tuesday, it added. Plans for charter flights to get Chinese citizens out were put hold over the weekend as fighting intensified, with the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine citing security risks.
Reports of missile attack near Kharkiv administrative building
Reports of a missile attack near an administrative building in Kharkiv are coming up. Maria Avdeeva, shared: “Missile attack on the Kharkiv regional administration, Sumska 64. Grad shelling at residential areas. Putin now in total war with Ukraine.” (Source: News18)
Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv & in the vicinities of Kharkiv & Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties: UK Ministry of Defence
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister
Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday."Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees."
IAF have enough C-17 Aircraft on standby for evacuation efforts: Sources
In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, PM Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts. This will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from today: Sources
Embassy of India in Ukraine advises Indians to leave Kyiv urgently today
Taiwan to block Russian banks from SWIFT, says report
Taiwan will join moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system “in lockstep” with Western countries, Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters Tuesday, according to a CNN report. “Taiwan has condemned Russia for its invasion in conjunction with our global democratic partners … we will cooperate on decisions made against the [Russian] banks simultaneously,” CNN quoted Su as saying, ahead of a parliamentary session.
Fears of medical shortages and disease in Ukraine after Russian invasion
Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and has had to halt urgent efforts to curb a polio outbreak since Russia invaded the country, public health experts say. Medical needs are already acute, with the World Health Organization warning on Sunday that oxygen supplies were running out. Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing as people flee their homes, health services are interrupted and supplies fail to reach Ukraine, which has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday routine immunisation and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine because of the fighting. WHO has received reports that coronavirus vaccination campaigns have also been put on hold in many parts of the country, he said.
Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling - governor
More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Sunday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine situation
PM meets President Ramnath Kovind and briefs him on various issues including Ukraine: sources.
Russian oil tanker hit by US sanctions heading to Malaysia
A Russian-flagged ship targeted by U.S. sanctions and suspected of carrying Iranian oil is heading to Malaysia, shipping data showed on Monday, amid growing scrutiny of businesses linked to Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine. The Linda, a crude oil tanker identified in a U.S. Treasury document detailing sanctions against Russia, was in the Indian Ocean and was expected to arrive at Sungai Linggi port on Malaysia's west coast on Sunday, according to data from ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com. It was not immediately clear whether authorities in Malaysia plan to allow the ship to anchor.
Russian Rouble sell-off slows, dollar resumes rise as Ukraine crisis buffets trade
The rouble tried to regain some stability on Tuesday after its crash to an all-time low, while the US dollar resumed its rise against major peers as traders paused for breath amid the fast-moving Ukraine crisis. The rouble started the week in dramatic circumstance, plunging as much as 30 percent to a record 120 per dollar after Western countries and their allies slapped Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some banks from the SWIFT financial network. The currency recovered somewhat after an emergency rate hike and other urgent measures adopted by the Russian central bank, and last traded flat at 101.
US: Effects of sanctions visible; Ruble value less than a cent; sovereign debt status 'junk'
We’re already starting to see the effects of sanctions on Russia. Ruble has fallen in value, worth less than one cent. S&P downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt to “junk” status. Russian stock market is closed until at least March 5: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
US expels 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to UN
12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been expelled by the United States, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia during a press conference, news agency ANI reported quoting UN Web TV.
Russian forces outside Kyiv; Is is the start of the final battle to take over Ukrainian Capital?
Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said, according to a Reuters report. Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.
Australia will fund lethal weapons for Ukraine says PM Morrison
Australia has committed A$70 million ($50 million) to fund lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine, including missiles and ammunition, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday. Australia has shifted from its stance last week when it said it would only fund military technical assistance. Morrison told reporters on Tuesday the majority of the new weapons funding for Ukraine would be in the lethal category. "We're talking missiles, we're talking ammunition, we're talking supporting them in their defence of their own homeland in Ukraine and we will be doing that in partnership with NATO."
Russia to move Far East troops closer to Europe - Interfax
Russian troops based in the country's Far East will hold drills in the Astrakhan province which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's eastern military district as saying on Tuesday. The troops will train in long-distance movements of military units, among other tasks, the district command said. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills.
Australia commits $50 million in support for Ukraine
Australia will provide Ukraine with $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware to fight Russian invaders, news agency AP reported.
US-based NGO helps foreign students stranded in Ukraine
A US-based charitable non-profit organisation here has launched a helpline to help evacuate international students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine by arranging for transportation to the nearest border check post and making arrangements for food and other essential supplies for their journey. Sewa International already has over 4,000 students registered in its helpline, with its volunteers making concerted efforts to help evacuate another 400, according to a statement by the organisation on Monday.
Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in Ukraine on Monday as Russia's invasion met with stiff resistance. Sewa Europe, an independent partner organisation, and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) are currently working in ten Ukrainian cities.
Sewa International has also released USD 10,000 for the Ukrainian relief efforts and started a Facebook fundraising campaign to help people who are caught in this humanitarian crisis, the release said. The messages and videos we are getting from the war zone show the fear, anxiety, and danger people are facing as they run to safety. As the global Sewa network rises to face this challenge, I request people to support Sewa International in this rescue effort," Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International, USA said.
Japan, US finance chiefs pledge "maximum costs" for Russia
Japan and the United States pledged on Tuesday to work together to force Russia to "pay the high price" for its invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said both sides agreed to continue to coordinate with each other in acting against Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The fact that Russian central bank raised interest rates showed that sanctions were having an impact, he added.
Yellen pledged to work closely with Japan and other G7 wealthy democracies to isolate Russia from the global financial system and "impose maximum costs" on Moscow, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement after her call with Suzuki.
Asian shares steady, investors draw breath as Ukraine resists Russian invaders
Markets paused for breath on Tuesday, after days of volatility with Asian shares edging up and gold slipping slightly as investors watched the conflict in Ukraine unfold, and weighed its economic implications, notably regarding energy prices.
Global share markets have tumbled in recent days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and western allies' ramping up of sanctions including cutting off some of Russia's banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves.
High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow last night ended with no agreement except to keep talking, but Asian markets stablised on signs of no immediate escalation of sanctions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.5% in early trading.
The Indian stock market, however, remained closed on Tuesday on account of Mahashivratri.
SBI to stop processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities
India’s largest public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) is taking a "cautionary" view with respect to processing transactions relating to Russian entities, sources exclusively told CNBC-TV18.
SBI has decided to not process any new transactions involving Russian entities as per sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States. The bank, however, will complete processing transactions that were already in the pipeline, they added.
According to sources, the bank is awaiting more clarity from Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on sanctions before taking further steps.
SBI has advised clients to maintain precaution in handling transactions relating to Russian entities, but no ban has been advised.
Disney, Warner Bros. pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Two major Hollywood studios, Disney and Warner Bros., said they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, starting with the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red." Within hours, WarnerMedia said it would pause this week's release of "The Batman" in Russia.
"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."
Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.
Russia is a significant market for Hollywood, accounting for $601 million in box office in 2021, or about 2.8% of worldwide ticket sales, which totaled $21.4 billion last year, according to Comscore.
Russian isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages
Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.
Russia's invasion, launched last week, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin would have hoped for. Ceasefire talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.
The United States and its allies have sought to punish Russia economically for staging the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. They have imposed sanctions on Russia's top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including Putin himself.
But Washington has ruled out sending troops to fight Russia or enforcing a no-fly zone, fearing an escalation between the world's top two nuclear powers. It and its allies have instead promised military aid to Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns the capital is under constant threat.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: UN General Assembly set to isolate Russia over Ukraine invasion
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly began meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its "aggression against Ukraine" and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw. The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution similar to a text vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight. The United States and allies see action at the United Nations as a chance to show that Russia is isolated because of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The draft resolution already has at least 80 co-sponsors, diplomats said on Monday. More than 100 countries are due to speak before the General Assembly votes.