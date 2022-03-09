Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union and Vice President of EU Commission, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said on Wednesday that the EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has accused Russia of holding four lakh people hostage in the besieged port city of Mariupol, while Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire to help evacuation of civilians from cities under attack. Britain promised substantial lethal military aid to Ukraine, while the US Congress approved a $1.35 billion aid package to the embattled Ukraine. The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a meeting with members of his government on Thursday to try and mitigate the impact of the sanctions on his country’s economy, which is already reeling under their impact.
No 'critical' impact to Chernobyl safety, assures UN nuclear watchdog
The International Energy Agency said there has been "no critical impact" to the safety of Chernobyl, following warnings by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the country's security and intelligence service of a possible radiation leak, after the plant was disconnected from the state's power grid.
Ukrainians say evacuation convoy blocked in Bucha
The city council of Bucha, just north of Kyiv, has accused Russian forces of blocking the evacuation of people through an agreed evacuation corridor. "The occupants are disrupting the evacuation. Currently, 50 buses are blocked by Russian military in the parking lot: do not give passage to the column," the city council said in a brief Facebook post. "Negotiations are ongoing to unlock traffic."
"We remind you that the "green corridor" was an agreement at the highest level," it added.(Image: AP)
China pledges more than $790,000 in aid to Ukraine
China's Red Cross will provide 5 million yuan (or around $791,000) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry said in a briefing, adding that the first batch of the aid left Beijing on Wednesday. The aid, which includes food and daily necessities, comes at the request of Ukraine and will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross "as soon as possible," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.
Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chernobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued. Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.
Energoatom said radioactive substances could be released if the plant cannot cool spent nuclear fuel, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators can power the plant for only 48 hours. "After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply."