Ukrainians say evacuation convoy blocked in Bucha

The city council of Bucha, just north of Kyiv, has accused Russian forces of blocking the evacuation of people through an agreed evacuation corridor. "The occupants are disrupting the evacuation. Currently, 50 buses are blocked by Russian military in the parking lot: do not give passage to the column," the city council said in a brief Facebook post. "Negotiations are ongoing to unlock traffic."

"We remind you that the "green corridor" was an agreement at the highest level," it added.(Image: AP)