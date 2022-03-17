Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 21st day on Thursday even as an emergency UN Security Council meeting was called to discuss the Ukraine humanitarian situation at 3 pm ET today. The meeting has been called by the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland, Norway. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on February 24. “The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022, in the territory of Ukraine,” the judges said. Track all the Russia-Ukraine war updates with CNBC-TV18's live blog here:
Residences shelled near Kyiv city center
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian shelling damaged several residences in the city's Podil neighbourhood, just north of the city center and about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the so-called government quarter that holds the presidential palace, president's office and other significant offices. Officials did not immediately release additional details about the attack, including whether there were any casualties. Kyiv residents have been huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city. Earlier, a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
Biden calls Russian President Vladimir Putin 'war criminal'
US President Joe Biden Wednesday called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "a war criminal", as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues with devastating consequences for civilians. "I think he (Putin) is a war criminal," Biden told reporters at a White House event. He was responding to a question if Putin is a war criminal. In response to another question, he ruled out calling Putin. "No," he said. Soon thereafter White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president's words speak for themselves.
Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan says former minister Kono
Japan's sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are necessary, even if they squeeze energy supplies, because Tokyo one day could need allies to counter China in East Asia, said Taro Kono a former defence chief and ex-foreign minister. "We need to tell the people in Japan that in order to protect ourselves we need to help the others too," Kono told Reuters. "If there is any aggression anywhere on this planet, we need to stop them," he added. Japan counts neighbouring China as its top national security threat, followed by North Korea and Russia. Some officials in Tokyo, including Kono, worry Russia's attack on Ukraine could embolden Beijing to act against Taiwan too.
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
The United States on Wednesday welcomed an International Court of Justice order that asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the ICJ "clearly and unequivocally" ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military operations. "The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine," presiding judge Joan Donoghue told the International Court of Justice, pending the final decision in the case.
Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force conducts joint exercise with US Air Force
Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said it conducted the first joint exercises with the U.S. Air Force involving their respective F-35A advanced stealth fighter jets. The exercises come amid increased security concerns over Russia and China.
About 300 Mariupol refugees arrive in Russia
Thirteen buses carrying around 300 refugees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have arrived in Russia's Rostov region, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre in Mariupol had been killed by Russian forces. Russia has denied attacking the theatre.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more sanctions after Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday. “My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people,” he said.
Qualcomm stops selling products to Russian companies
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with U.S.-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The company's action was disclosed by its senior vice president of government affairs, Nate Tibbits, in a tweet as a reply to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Urging Tibbits to stop supplies to Russia, Fedorov said Qualcomm products are still available in Russia and it "inadvertently enables this country to kill thousands of Ukrainians." In his reply, Tibbits said, "This is incorrect. Qualcomm has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, made direct donations to relief organizations & match employee contributions."
White House says not seeing de-escalation from Russia
The Biden administration is not seeing Russia take any actions to de-escalate its invasion of Ukraine that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
UN Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine
The UN Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.
The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, also does not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of its neighbor. Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward described these as "glaring omissions" in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday and said Russia was "game playing." She said Britain would not vote for Russia's draft text.
Ukraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack
Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine's foreign ministry said. The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known, Reuters reported. Russia denies targeting civilians. In Moscow, the defence ministry said its forces had not struck the building and instead accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up, RIA news agency said.
US works to 'seize and freeze' wealth of Russian oligarchs
Announcing tough sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine was step one. Now the US and its allies are creating new teams to act on their vow to seize and freeze the giant boats, estates and other pricey assets of Russian elites. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions.
Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships
Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned Wednesday from the multi-sport European Championships in August. Organisers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee. We are united in our condemnation of Russias war on Ukraine, organizing committee chairman Libor Varhank said. The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.
Canada closes its airspace to Belarusian planes
Canada is closing its airspace to Belarusian planes. For Russian planes, it was done earlier.
Emergency UN Security Council meeting called to discuss Ukraine humanitarian situation
An emergency UN Security Council meeting was called to discuss the Ukraine humanitarian situation at 3pm ET today (March 17). The meeting has been called by the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland, Norway.
Russian airstrike destroys theatre, several people buries in rubble
In the encircled city of Mariupol, a Russian airstrike destroyed a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering. Many people were buried in the rubble, Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement, though the number of casualties wasn't clear.
US warns Russia, says any use of chemical weapons would have consequences
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, warning him of the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine". A White House statement after the call, the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, did not specify what those consequences would be.
