Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Air raid alerts in 19 out of 24 Ukrainian regions; Conflict talks between Russia, Ukraine to resume today

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade
Dozens of cars drove through the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The occupants waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted pro-Putin slogans. Some cars had the letter Z painted on them a symbol of support for the Russian president. The protest was organised by a small far-right group. Serbia has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Russia despite formally seeking EU membership and voting in favour of the U.N. resolution condemning Moscow's aggression. Serbia's dominant state-controlled media are daily carrying Moscow's war propaganda, creating a strong pro-Putin mood among Serbia's ultranationalists and far-right groups.
Air alarms go off in Kyiv
Air alarms sounded in Kyiv. Citizens have been advised to go to bomb shelters.
Biden, Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine - White House
US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
One American journalist was killed and another journalist was injured by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday.
US condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian base near Polish border
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official. "We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."
Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes over safety oversight concerns
Bermuda's aviation regulator said it is suspending certification of all Russian-operated airplanes registered in the British overseas territory due to international sanctions over the war in Ukraine, in a move expected to affect more than 700 planes. The regulator said it was unable to confidently approve the planes as airworthy due to the impact of sanctions on its ability to conduct safety oversight. Manufacturers are no longer providing parts to Russian airlines as part of the sanctions.
Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia. "Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.
Chinese embassy says has never heard of Russian requests for Ukraine help
The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington responded to media reports on Sunday that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion of Ukraine by saying, "I've never heard of that." The spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said China's priority was to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control. "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," he said in an emailed response to a query from Reuters.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to visit wounded soldiers in hospital on Sunday
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion - reports
Russia has asked China for military equipment since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing US officials. US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier. Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation," and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.
Russia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offensive, Ukraine says
A Russian airstrike on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday killed 35 people and wounded 134, a local Ukrainian official said, as other officials reported intense Russian attacks around the country. Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border, marked a "significant escalation" of the conflict. US President Joe Biden has said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if Russia's invasion of Ukraine spills over into member states of the Western defence alliance.
US, allies will continue to escalate pressure on Russia - Sullivan
Russia's expansion of attacks to new targets in Ukraine near the Polish border reflects its growing frustration about the pace of the invasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday. Sullivan said Washington had no plans to have US military forces operating in Ukraine, but the United States would defend "every inch" of NATO territory, while increasing assistance to Ukrainian fighters, including through provision of anti-aircraft weapons.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are to resume on Monday, say Ukrainian negotiators and the Kremlin, after both sides hail progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending more than two weeks of fighting, AFP reported.
