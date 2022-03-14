Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Air raid alerts in 19 out of 24 Ukrainian regions; Conflict talks between Russia, Ukraine to resume today

Chinese embassy says has never heard of Russian requests for Ukraine help

The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington responded to media reports on Sunday that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion of Ukraine by saying, "I've never heard of that." The spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said China's priority was to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control. "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," he said in an emailed response to a query from Reuters.