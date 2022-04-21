Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Chechnya head says Russia will capture Mariupol today

A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces will seize the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.

Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since invading Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned cities to rubble.

"Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.

A few dozen civilians managed to leave the strategically important southeastern port on Wednesday in a small bus convoy, according to Reuters witnesses, escaping the fiercest battle of the war.

A Ukrainian marine commander, Serhiy Volny, said fighters at the steelworks may not be able to hold out for much longer. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering there.

Here are the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Many civilians still trapped in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million

About 1,000 civilians remain trapped at a steel plant where Ukrainian forces are making their last stand in the besieged city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, after a Russian ultimatum to surrender or die expired on Wednesday. Zelenskyy said conditions in Mariupol, which has seen the worst fighting of the nearly eight-week long war, continued to worsen, though Reuters witnesses said a few dozen civilians managed to leave the city on Wednesday in a small bus convoy.

US imposes new Russia-related sanctions

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Russian commercial bank, an oligarch and dozens of individuals, according to the Treasury Department website. The targets include Russia-based units of virtual currency mining firm Bitriver, the website said.

Pentagon says Russia notified US ahead of "routine" ICBM test-launch

Russia properly notified the United States ahead of its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, adding it saw the test as routine and not a threat to the US. Russia said earlier on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no peer

Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about. Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.