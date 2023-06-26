CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsRussia Ukraine War News Updates: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny

Russia Ukraine War News Updates: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny

Russia Ukraine War News Updates: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 26, 2023 10:27 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Russia Ukraine War News Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss "processes taking place in Russia" and "further expansion of defence cooperation' between the US and Ukraine". This came after an armed rebellion by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin sparked Russia's largest political crisis in decades. Prigozhin had on Friday vowed to topple the Russian military leadership. Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine. Follow LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Russia-Ukraine LIVE news | Oil climbs on concerns Russia political issues may impact supply

Oil prices rose on Monday after a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and the potential impact on oil supply from one of the world's largest producers. Brent and US West Texas intermediate crude (WTI) futures were both up 0.4% on Monday, paring some gains after rising as much as 1.3% in early Asian trade. Brent was trading 27 cents higher at $74.12 a barrel at 0234 GMT, while WTI was up 28 cents at $69.44 a barrel. (With inputs from Reuters)

Jun 26, 2023 10:42 AM

Russia-Ukraine LIVE news | What happened in Russia over the weekend?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the 62-year-old owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group, abruptly escalated months of scathing criticism of Russia’s conduct of the war, calling for an armed uprising to oust the defense minister, and then rolling toward Moscow with his soldiers-for-hire. 

Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine.  The Russian mercenary chief, who declared rebellion to oust defense minister, had confirmed he reached military HQ in Russian city.

As Putin's government declared a “counterterrorism” alert and scrambled to seal off Moscow with checkpoints, Prigozhin just as abruptly stood down the following day. As part of the deal to defuse the crisis, he agreed to move to Belarus and was seen late Saturday retreating with his forces from Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia where they had taken over the military headquarters. (With inputs from agencies)

Jun 26, 2023 10:27 AM

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday and discussed "processes taking place in Russia" and "further expansion of defense cooperation" between the US and Ukraine. The White House also confirmed that Biden had spoken with Zelensky, saying the two leaders "discussed recent events in Russia" as well as "Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive".

Jun 26, 2023 10:07 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X