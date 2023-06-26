Russia Ukraine War News Updates: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny

Russia-Ukraine LIVE news | Oil climbs on concerns Russia political issues may impact supply
Oil prices rose on Monday after a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and the potential impact on oil supply from one of the world's largest producers. Brent and US West Texas intermediate crude (WTI) futures were both up 0.4% on Monday, paring some gains after rising as much as 1.3% in early Asian trade. Brent was trading 27 cents higher at $74.12 a barrel at 0234 GMT, while WTI was up 28 cents at $69.44 a barrel. (With inputs from Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine LIVE news | What happened in Russia over the weekend?
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the 62-year-old owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group, abruptly escalated months of scathing criticism of Russia’s conduct of the war, calling for an armed uprising to oust the defense minister, and then rolling toward Moscow with his soldiers-for-hire.
Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine. The Russian mercenary chief, who declared rebellion to oust defense minister, had confirmed he reached military HQ in Russian city.
As Putin's government declared a “counterterrorism” alert and scrambled to seal off Moscow with checkpoints, Prigozhin just as abruptly stood down the following day. As part of the deal to defuse the crisis, he agreed to move to Belarus and was seen late Saturday retreating with his forces from Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia where they had taken over the military headquarters. (With inputs from agencies)
Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy, Biden discuss expansion of defence cooperation amid Russia mutiny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday and discussed "processes taking place in Russia" and "further expansion of defense cooperation" between the US and Ukraine. The White House also confirmed that Biden had spoken with Zelensky, saying the two leaders "discussed recent events in Russia" as well as "Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive".