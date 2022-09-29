    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Russia eyes annexation of four Ukraine regions as West proposes more sanctions | LIVE updates

    Russia eyes annexation of four Ukraine regions as West proposes more sanctions | LIVE updates

    Russia eyes annexation of four Ukraine regions as West proposes more sanctions | LIVE updates
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to take a dramatic turn in case four provinces in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson — agree to become part of Russia. Russian-installed administrations carried out referendums in these four partially occupied regions earlier. According to a report, the officials said a huge majority is in favour of joining Russia. However, confirmation on this is still awaited with all eyes on President Vladimir Putin's address expected within a few days. While the vote is likely to pave the way for the formal annexation of swaths of Ukraine, Kyiv and its allies have called Russia’s referendums "illegal" and "sham". The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging on for over seven months now even as the West eyes imposing even more sanctions on Russia now. Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:

    Live Updates

    Thousands of men fleeing Russia. Here's why

    Russia's Vladimir Putin had last week announced mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists to bolster its forces in Ukraine. The conscription drive has sent thousands of Russian men fleeing to other countries.

    Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled in the week since Putin's announcment. Although Putin said the callup was "partial", aimed at calling up about 300,000 men with past military service, many Russians fear it will be much broader and more arbitrary than that. 

    There are numerous reports of men with no military training and of all ages receiving draft notices, AP reported.

    'Nobody vote' in referendum

    Residents, who escaped to Ukrainian-held areas alleged that people were forced to mark ballots in the street by officials at gunpoint. Also, footage filmed during the provess showed Russian-installed officials taking ballot boxes from house to house with armed men in tow.

    "They can announce anything they want. Nobody voted in the referendum except a few people who switched sides. They went from house to house but nobody came out," Lyubomir Boyko, 43, from a village in Russian-occupied Kherson province, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    Vladimir Putin had earlier warned he would use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory from attack.

    'UK will never recognise Russian attempts to annex Ukraine territory'

    Prime Minister Liz Truss told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Britain would never recognise Russia's attempts to annex its territory, a spokesperson for her office was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks support from West, demands for more military aid and tougher sanctions 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the leaders of countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and Turkey to press demands for more military aid and tougher sanctions on Russia. He sought for support after Moscow looked poised to annex a swath of Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy, however, said that He would never recognize Russia's annexation.

    West proposes more sanctions | 'Focus on depriving Putin of what he needs to fund and fight the war'

    The United States and the European Union are mulling imposing more sanctions against Russia and its President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine's invasions.

    The United States said it will impose economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine. Recently, two architects of the Biden administration’s sanctions campaign told lawmakers that future sanctions must focus on depriving Putin of what he needs to fund and fight the war: revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales and access to global supply networks to replenish his military.

    Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) executive proposed the eighth round of sanctions against Russia. These included tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries. The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries. However, this may take time despite the EU being spurred into action by Russia's military mobilisation last week.

    "We do not accept the sham referenda (in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine) nor any kind of annexation...And we are determined to make the Kremlin pay the price for this further escalation," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. (Inputs from agencies)

    Russia's annexation vote | What we know so far

    Russian officials held referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - earlier this week. The Russia-installed administrations of the four provinces formally asked President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, which Russian officials have suggested is a formality, according to a Reuters report.

    These territories represent about 15 percent of Ukraine. To annex them, a treaty needs to be ratified by the Russian parliament, which is currently controlled by Putin allies. The areas will then be seen as part of Russia and its nuclear umbrella will extend to them.

    Meanwhile, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said it could consider the incorporation of the four partially occupied regions on October 4, Reuters reported. This will be three days before President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday.

    "The main thing has already happened – the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let’s say: the locomotive has already started and it’s unlikely to be stopped," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, told the RIA state news agency. (With inputs from Reuters)

