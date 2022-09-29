Summary

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to take a dramatic turn in case four provinces in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson — agree to become part of Russia. Russian-installed administrations carried out referendums in these four partially occupied regions earlier. According to a report, the officials said a huge majority is in favour of joining Russia. However, confirmation on this is still awaited with all eyes on President Vladimir Putin's address expected within a few days. While the vote is likely to pave the way for the formal annexation of swaths of Ukraine, Kyiv and its allies have called Russia's referendums "illegal" and "sham". The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging on for over seven months now even as the West eyes imposing even more sanctions on Russia now.