Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Sunday to have officials take part in talks with Russia “without preconditions,” even as Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin further escalated tensions by placing his nuclear forces on alert. India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border. The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. The Russian military on Sunday admitted for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion. Ukraine also said that 352 civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here:
Oil surges on Russia nuclear alert as sanctions intensify
Oil prices jumped more than $7 in early trade on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of Western nations and Japan stepping up sanctions against Russian banks. The nuclear alert and bank payment constraints heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted as Russia digs in following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
US blasts Putin nuclear order as ‘unacceptable,’ considers further sanctions
The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it has not ruled out imposing new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
UN to hold 2 meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The s two major bodies of the United Nations - the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council - will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a reflection of widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.
Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.
India abstains on resolution to call for UN General Assembly session on Ukraine
India abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its aggression against Ukraine, the Security Council voted to convene an emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.
The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the emergency special session of the General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only 10 such emergency sessions of the General Assembly have been held since 1950. India abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution and 11 council members voted in favour.
Russia confirms casualties in Ukraine attack
The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine -- admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday there are dead and wounded among our comrades, without offering any numbers, but adding that Russia's losses were many times fewer than those of Ukraine's forces.
Protesters in France denounce Vladimir Putin
Hundreds of people protested on Sunday in Paris and in the Riviera city of Nice against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian flags and those of other eastern European nations hoisted high. Some Russians opposed to the war were in the Paris crowd.