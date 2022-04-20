Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Mariupol may fall within days, say European official

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian military is throwing everything it has at Ukraine, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia. They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine, he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

And despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, he said they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians. The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world, Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukraine's defence ministry, Russia's current attack seeks to conquer the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, establish a land link between the territories and Crimea, and destroy all of Ukraine's military forces.

According to the regional governor, Russian soldiers gained control of Kreminna city in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, and Ukrainian troops retreated from the city, as reported by Reuters. "The 'Orcs' have taken control of Kreminna" (Russians). Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, claimed, "They have entered the city."

Here are the latest updates as the Russia-Ukraine War enters Day 56:

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

Russia assaulted cities and towns along boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

Mariupol may fall within days, European official says

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol could fall to Russian forces within days, a European official said on Tuesday, saying it may suffer more than the town of Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of atrocities that the Kremlin has denied. "At the end of the day, we do expect a complete destruction of the city and many civilian casualties in Mariupol," said the European official who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.