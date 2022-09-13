Mini
Russia-Ukraine news: Ukraine's general staff said its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day. Also, according to a senior US military official, many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine.
With the Russia-Ukraine war taking a dramatic turn in nearly seven months, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that Ukrainian forces has reclaimed 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory from the clutches of the Russian forces. In a long-anticipated counteroffensive, Ukraine has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east with Russia largely ceding its gains near Kharkiv.
Amid the shelling and bombarding in Europe's second largest country, President Zelenskyy called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems. Ukraine has already been receiving combat material from the West since the beginning of the war.
2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ days of full-scale #Russia’s war on #Ukraine.Information on #Russian invasion.Losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, September 12. pic.twitter.com/10OQKoPAZI— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 12, 2022
