By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Russia-Ukraine news: Ukraine's general staff said its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day. Also, according to a senior US military official, many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine.

With the Russia-Ukraine war taking a dramatic turn in nearly seven months, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that Ukrainian forces has reclaimed 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory from the clutches of the Russian forces. In a long-anticipated counteroffensive, Ukraine has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east with Russia largely ceding its gains near Kharkiv.

Ukraine's general staff said its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day. Also, according to a senior US military official, many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine.

Follow all the developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war here:

201 days of Russian invasion | Here are the losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine as of September 12 (As per the Ukraine government):

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ days of full-scale #Russia’s war on #Ukraine. Information on #Russian invasion.Losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, September 12. pic.twitter.com/10OQKoPAZI— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 12, 2022

Ukraine government official Oleg Nikolenko said that the only way to ensure the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is its de-occupation, demilitarization and return to Ukrainian control. The last operating reactor at the power plant was shut down Sunday.

Fireworks boomed and President Vladimir Putin inaugurated a huge Ferris wheel, a new transportation link and sports arena. As he attended the holiday celebrations that included the inauguration of the Ferris wheel — bigger than the iconic London Eye and now Europe’s largest such amusement ride — Putin said nothing about the key moment in Ukraine, news agency AP reported.

At least 1,000 people have been killed in the last six months in fighting in the city of Izium but the real figure is probably much higher, an official said.

Russia said it saw no prospect of peace talks and that its "special military operation" in Ukraine would achieve its goals.

The last operating reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shut down Sunday to reduce the threat of a radiation disaster amid the continuing fighting. Following this, Ukraine and Russia are interested in the UN atomic watchdog's proposal that a protection zone be created around the nuclear power plant, the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi was quoted by Reuters as saying.

(Inputs from agencies)