By CNBCTV18.com

Ukraine recently claimed that its armed forces have liberated more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month. These include 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region.

Amid the chaos, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forth another energy proposal — to turn Turkey into a "gas hub" and export more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline. This comes as Europe looks to cut energy consumption as gas prices remain almost 90 percent higher than a year ago amid fears of shortages over the coming winter, Reuters reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government said power had been restored to millions of people. He also warned Ukrainians to prepare for more blackouts and asked people to cut down on their electricity use wherever possible.

He floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Turkey. He made the proposal during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

Responding to the development, France said Putin's fresh proposal makes "no sense" to "allow more Russian gas to be imported".

The statement came as deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream pipeline were already halted. Also, Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas, whose shortage has sent energy prices soaring.

Russia-installed official suggested residents of Ukraine's Kherson region should leave for safety. Following this, evacuees from Kherson are now expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday.

"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes ... go to other regions," Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. People should "leave with their children".