    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv reports multiple Kamikaze drone strikes

    Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv reports multiple Kamikaze drone strikes

    Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv reports multiple Kamikaze drone strikes
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The capital of Kyiv was hit on Monday by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    The capital of Kyiv was hit on Monday by Kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    According to the BBC, at least three explosions have been heard in Kyiv after air raid sirens went off. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that residential buildings in Shevchenkivskiy area of the capital have been damaged in the attack.

    Kamikaze drone are manufactured by Iran that it denies supplying them to Russia.

    "Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.
     
    More details awaited.
    -With input from Reuters
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Russia-Ukraine warUkraine

    Next Article

    Lord Mountbatten faces legal proceedings from 72-year alleged sexual abuse victim

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng