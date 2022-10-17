Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv reports multiple Kamikaze drone strikes

By Sangam Singh

Mini The capital of Kyiv was hit on Monday by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to the BBC, at least three explosions have been heard in Kyiv after air raid sirens went off. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that residential buildings in Shevchenkivskiy area of the capital have been damaged in the attack.

Kamikaze drone are manufactured by Iran that it denies supplying them to Russia.

"Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.

More details awaited.

-With input from Reuters