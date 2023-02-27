Kherson airfield turns into a battlefield as Russian troops continue to shell Ukraine | Ground report

Ukraine said that Russian offensive, along the frontline continues, as air raid sirens go off in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired a top military commander who was leading the fight in the Donbas region, but gave no reason for the move. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of seeking to dismember Russia and fragment it into weak many states.

The Russians took the Kherson airport within three days of their invasion, but the airport lay within range of Ukrainian artillery from neighboring Mikulov that the Russians could not take.

The Ukrainians inflicted heavy losses on the Russians and their aircraft parked at the airport. But after being forced out in November, the Russians now continue to shell the airport and its neighborhood to make sure that the Ukrainians cannot use it. Kherson will struggle to get back on its feet again. And that prospect appears a very distant dream indeed.

Both the Russians and the Ukrainians have taken heavy losses at this airport. But Russians clearly had the worst of it. The airport became a graveyard for Russian aircraft and armor over a period of six months since the invasion. Worse followed for the Russians when the Ukrainians launched their counter offensive and stormed the airport.

This is also where a large number of Russian troops were attacked and killed. Russians had entrenched themselves inside the airport terminal. They arrived in buses to reinforce themselves. The burnt out remains of those buses here can be seen at the airports. And this is where they were cornered and this is where the Ukrainians led a very successful counter attack on the Russian troops who had taken over this airport. And of course, in all that fighting and in all that destruction, nothing remains now of this airport terminal.

