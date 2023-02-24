Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains from voting in UN resolution — 'Are we anywhere near a possible solution'

The India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj questioned whether the world was "anywhere near a possible solution" acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine a year into the Ukrainian conflict.

India was among the 32 nations that abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. The India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "era of war" statement and said "it is important that we ask ourselves a few pertinent questions".

In the Explanation of Vote after the resolution was adopted, Kamboj questioned whether the world was "anywhere near a possible solution" acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv a year into the Ukrainian conflict. She said this on Friday as the General Assembly marks a year of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?" Kamboj was quoted by PTI as saying.

As many as 141 members voted in favour of the resolution while seven opposed it. 32 members including China and India abstained. The resolution underscored the “need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations".

Why India abstained on Ukraine resolution at UN

Explaining why India was abstaining on Ukraine resolution, Kamboj "While we take note of stated objectives of today's resolution given its limitations in reaching our goal of securing lasting peace we're constrained to abstain," she said. She added that India always call for dialogue and diplomacy as only way out.

"India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and fertilizers - which has been a consequential fall out of the ongoing conflict," she said.

While she termed the overall objective of the resolution seeking lasting peace as “understandable”, she stressed that India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. India also urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities, while noting that the conflict resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery.

"We also note the emphasis on increasing support by member states for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, as well as support for the Secretary General’s efforts to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. However, reports from the ground portray a complex scenario, with the conflict intensifying on several fronts," she said.

Since Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, several UN resolutions in the General Assembly, Security Council and Human Rights Council have condemned the invasion and underlined the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding unlike the Security Council resolutions and carry mainly symbolic weight at the United Nations.

Ukraine reacts

Hailing the UN resolution, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said "I am grateful to all the countries that endorsed the crucial UN General Assembly resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations that underline the comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

He added that "this resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine".

This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine. A powerful testament to the solidarity of world community with Ukraine people in the context of the anniversary of RF's full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for Ukraine #PeaceFormula!

February 24 marks one year of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On this day in 2022, Russia President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine to "protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime".

"To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin had said in his speech last year.

Since the invasion, thousand of soldiers on both sides have been killed and millions have been displaced. As Russian missiles and shells continue pound parts of Ukraine, citizens continue to fear for their life.