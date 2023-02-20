Russia-Ukraine war in numbers: Casualties, people displaced, reconstruction cost and more

The cost of reconstruction could be far more than the September 2022 estimate of $349 billion by the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and the World Bank. Forbes estimated the cost of the conflict for Russia at $82 billion as of November 2022.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine completes a year on February 24. The conflict has displaced tens of millions of civilians, resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties and destroyed Ukrainian cities. The conflict continues to rage on with no end in sight as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unbending in his goal to “denazify” Ukraine. A diplomatic solution seems as implausible as ever.

Here are the numbers to put a scale to the conflict

Civilian deaths – 7,199 in Ukraine

As of February 13, 2023, the number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war is 7,199, of which over 400 are children. This is the number of casualties so far confirmed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The real death toll is estimated to be much higher with OHCHR officials not being able to determine the exact death counts in areas still under heavy fighting. The Ukrainian government itself puts a tentative estimate of above 16,000 civilian deaths while the Norwegian Chief of Defence had stated last month that civilian deaths could be as high as 30,000. These numbers do not include people who have suffered life-changing and debilitating injuries. The OHCHR estimates the number of injured civilians to be 11,800 with over 850 of them being children.

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary | Watch

Soldier casualties – 300,000

While there is no exact number of casualties that the armed forces of both sides have suffered, estimates suggest that there have been a total of 300,000 casualties in the ongoing war. The UK’s Defence Ministry recently stated that Russian armed forces casualties could be as high as 200,000 with 60,000 of those being killed in action. Meanwhile, Western intelligentsia suggests that Ukraine has suffered over 100,000 casualties.

People displaced – 14 million

Over 14 million Ukrainians have been displaced as a result of the conflict. Most of the refugees have entered the neighbouring countries but over 7 million Ukrainians were internally displaced after being forced to move because of the conflict. While millions of Ukrainians have returned to their homeland as Russian forces have been pushed further and further west, a large number still remain unable to return to their country.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces potential arrest in prohibited funding case

Cost of the War – $138 billion

As of December 2022, the cost to replace Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure and economy stands at nearly $138 billion, estimated the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). The cost only represents the documented damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure like roads and bridges, residential buildings, industrial targets, educational institutions and more. Meanwhile, Forbes estimated the cost of the conflict for Russia at $82 billion as of November 2022, representing a quarter of the Russian pre-war GDP. However, the cost of reconstruction could be far more than the September 2022 estimate of $349 billion by the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and the World Bank.

Amount of aid sent to Ukraine – $110 billion

While Ukrainians have bravely defended their homeland against Russian aggression, it can be said without any doubt that the defence of the country would not have been possible without international aid. Ukraine has received around $110 billion in bilateral financial, humanitarian, and military aid as of November 2022. The largest aid packages have been provided by the US and the European Union. These packages not only include large shipments of weapons but other supplies like food and relief material as well.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia mega city Neom to run entirely on renewable energy; here is the roadmap