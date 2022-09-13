Russia-Ukraine War: How much aid has Kyiv received in nearly 7 months of conflict

By CNBCTV18.com

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 7 months ago on February 24 and the conflict displaced millions and resulted in thousands of deaths. While the invasion continues, Ukraine has been able to withstand the might of the Russian military and has even begun counter-offensives that have pushed back the invading forces. While at one point, Russian troops were just miles away from the capital of Kyiv, the frontlines today are miles away to the south of the Dnieper River and to the East near the borders of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A key part of the Ukrainian success has been the aid that it has received from many countries. Humanitarian aid and military aid have made it possible for Ukrainian forces to defend against and repel the Russian forces.

While the United States has been the most outspoken and largest provider of military aid to the war-torn country, it is not the only one. European allies and NATO member nations like Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Latvia, Estonia, Canada, Australia, Turkey, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Romania, Spain, Croatia and France have provided military aid to Ukraine.

The European Union has also provided military aid worth 450 million euros ($456 million). As of August 3, 40 nations had provided or pledged military aid in the form of ammunition, weapons, missiles, and artillery to Kyiv. The largest by far is the $25 billion in aid given by the US and the UK follows with just over $4 billion, the next biggest individual contribution.

Apart from military aid, many other countries have been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of food, medicine, shelter, clothes and other essentials. These include India, China, Brazil, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other nations across South America and Asia.

Most countries, including all 27-member states of the EU, are already providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In total, the aid given to Ukraine amounts to 84.2 billion euros as on August 3, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker created by the Kiel Institute of World Economy, which has been tracking pledges, commitments and dispersals of aid to Ukraine.