Russia-Ukraine war: How big a loss to Putin is sinking of battleship Moskva?

Russia has confirmed that the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, has sunk while being towed to port following what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

Ukraine says the Moskva's fate was sealed by a missile strike launched by its forces from the coast, which ripped open the hulking Soviet-era ship's hull. Russia's defence ministry has not confirmed that version of events. Reuters is unable to verify either side's assertions.

Here's what we do know, and what the sinking means (and does not mean) for Russia's battle-readiness:

What capabilities does the sinking deprive Russia of?

Russia has powerful air defence systems deployed in Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, but the Moskva was able to provide long-range and mobile air defence protection for the entire Black Sea Fleet and was a floating command and control centre. Its loss potentially leaves the fleet more exposed, particularly on longer range missions west of Crimea.

What happened to the crew?

The ship had a crew of around 500 sailors who Russia said were successfully evacuated to other ships before being returned to their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea on April 15. Ukraine has suggested that it’s likely to have been fatalities, but Russia has not said anything on the subject yet.

Will Moskva loss change course of Ukraine conflict?

Probably not, but Britain's Ministry of Defence says its loss is likely to prompt Russia to review its naval posture in the Black Sea. While a huge blow to Russian military morale, the Russian navy has so far not played a big role in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia retains naval dominance in the immediate region and the Moskva was primarily equipped to destroy enemy vessels at sea but little is left of Ukraine's navy.

Was it earmarked for a role in the conflict?

Not clear, but some analysts say it may have helped support a possible Russian amphibious landing in the Ukrainian port of Odesa that has not happened yet because of resistance from Ukrainian forces. Its sinking may be seen in some quarters in Ukraine as reducing the chances of such an assault and allow Ukraine to redeploy some of its forces elsewhere.

Can Russia easily replace Moskva's capabilities?

No. Russia has two other ships of the same class, the Marshal Ustinov and the Varyag, which serve with Russia's Northern and Pacific fleets, respectively. Turkey, which controls access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus, will not let them enter at a time of war.

Was Moskva armed with unique weapons?

No. It had anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, but was not equipped with Russia's latest generation Kalibr cruise missiles or hypersonic missiles.

How modern was it?

Not very. Designed in the 1970s Soviet Union during the Cold War, it was conceived to destroy US aircraft carriers and had been in service for nearly four decades. It underwent an extensive refit, and according to Britain's Ministry of Defence, only returned to operational status in 2021. Despite that refit, some of its hardware remained outdated.

How big a blow is it to Russian military pride?