The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens millions of tiny spring-time sprouts that should emerge from stalks of dormant winter wheat in the coming weeks. If the farmers can't feed those crops soon, far fewer of the so-called tillers will sprout, jeopardizing a national wheat harvest on which millions in the developing world depend.

The wheat was planted last autumn, which, after a brief growing period, fell dormant for the winter. Before the grain returns to life the farmers spread fertiliser. But Ukrainian farmers, who produced a record grain crop last year, say they are now short of fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides. They also can't get enough fuel to power their equipment.

Elena Neroba, a Kyiv-based business development manager at grain brokerage Maxigrain, said Ukraine’s winter wheat yields could fall by 15% compared to recent years if fertilizers aren’t applied now. Some farmers warn the situation could be much worse.

Some Ukrainian farmers said wheat yields could be cut in half, and perhaps by more, which has implications far beyond Ukraine.

World food prices hit a record high in February, and have risen over 24% in a year, the UN food agency said last week. Agriculture ministers from the world's seven largest advanced economies are due Friday to discuss in a virtual meeting the impact of Russia's invasion on global food security and how best to stabilize food markets.

Ukraine and Russia are major wheat exporters, together accounting for around a third of world exports — almost all of which passes through the Black Sea.

Ukrainian officials say they are still hopeful the country will have a relatively successful year. Much of that hope rests with farmers in the west of the country. Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko on Tuesday said the country was banning the export of various staples, including wheat. He said the government was doing what it can to help farmers.

In the coming weeks, farmers should also start planting other crops, such as corn and sunflowers, but they are struggling to get the seeds they need, said Dykun Andriy, chairman of the Ukrainian Agricultural Council, which represents around 1,000 farmers cultivating five million hectares.

Andriy warned that the fuel is the critical problem now. Unless farmers can get diesel to run their equipment, spring farm work will be impossible. Maxigrain’s Neroba said farmers are facing fuel shortages because military needs take priority.

Ukrainian farmer Oleksandr Chumak said even if he had enough fuel, he had insufficient fertilizer and no herbicides for his farm around 200 km north of the Black Sea port of Odessa.

“Usually we have maybe six to seven tons (of wheat) per hectare. This year, I think that if we get three tons per hectare, it will be very good,” Chumak said.

In northern Ukraine, he said his friends have been reduced to skimming fuel from a ditch that was filled with diesel after a Russian attack on a train spilled fuel from several tankers. Other friends, in the occupied areas near Kherson, are scavenging diesel from ambushed and abandoned Russian tanker convoys.

Val Sigaev, a grain broker at R.J. O'Brien in Kyiv, who evacuated last week, said it is unclear how much of the usual spring farming — planting and fertilizing —would be possible. High prices for natural gas sent fertilizer prices up, so some farmers postponed purchases.

The situation is dire in the southern port city of Kherson. Spring-like weather adds to the farmers’ urgency, if they don't tend to their fields now this year’s harvest will be a bust.

Andrii Pastushenko is the general manager of a 1,500-hectare farm just west of the city. Last autumn, they sowed about 1,000 hectares of wheat, barley and rapeseed. His farm workers need to get into those fields now, but can’t, and they’ve lost access to fuel.

Much of Ukraine’s harvest was due to be exported to North Africa, the Middle East, and the Levant. According to the United Nations’ World Food Program, Ukraine supplies Lebanon with more than half of its imported wheat, Tunisia imports 42% and Yemen nearly a quarter. Ukraine has grown to become WFP’s largest supplier of food.

For some countries, rising prices could hammer governments and consumers because of state food subsidies.

Egypt, which has become increasingly dependent on Ukrainian and Russian wheat over the past decade, heavily subsidizes bread for its population. As the price of wheat rises, so will pressure on the government to raise bread prices, said Sikandra Kurdi, a Dubai-based research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Others with similar subsidies will also struggle with rising wheat prices.

For countries that provide large subsidies, rising food prices will mean that either governments take on more debt or consumers will pay higher prices, Kurdi said.