Disruptions to agrifood systems due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could further escalate food insecurity globally. This comes at a time when international food prices are already high & volatile. My policy recommendations: https://t.co/3JBmvzszfc— FAO Director-General QU Dongyu (@FAODG) March 11, 2022
🔴 Information note: The importance of Ukraine & the Russian Federation for global agricultural markets & the risks associated with the current conflict.https://t.co/cng5mresxH pic.twitter.com/kCXxMmMJxz— FAO (@FAO) March 11, 2022