Russia-Ukraine war, cost-of-living crisis reduces growth prospects in emerging Europe and Central Asia

The economic activity in the Europe and Central Asia region is likely to remain subdued this year due to the ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, persistent high inflation and tighter financial conditions, said the World Bank’s Economic Update for the region released on Thursday. However, the report noted that regional output is expected to grow by 1.4 percent this year, which is a substantial improvement from the previously anticipated 0.1 percent.

"The positive, though deeply depressed, economic activity in 2023 reflects a softer contraction of Russia’s economy and an improvement in Ukraine’s outlook," the report said.

The outlook for the emerging markets and developing economies of Europe and Central Asia remains highly uncertain. As inflation eases, domestic demand recovers, and the external environment improves, regional growth is expected to increase to an average of 2.7 percent over 2024-25. However, several factors could negatively impact growth in the near term. If the war resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates further, or if food and energy prices continue to rise, growth in 2023 could be weaker.

In late 2022, there was a significant increase in consumer prices, particularly for food and energy, which caused median annual inflation to rise sharply to 15.9 percent in the emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) of Europe and Central Asia.

This was the highest level of inflation in over 20 years and was higher than any other developing region in the world. Before 2021, inflation in Europe and Central Asia EMDEs averaged less than 4 percent.

If interest rate hikes occur globally or in the region, or if there is a sudden reversal of capital flows, this could also negatively impact growth. Finally, banking developments in some advanced economies could spill over to impact growth in the region.

Ukraine’s economy is projected to grow by 0.5 percent this year, following a staggering contraction of 29.2 percent in 2022, the year of Russia’s invasion of the country. While the economic toll suffered by Ukraine as a result of the invasion is enormous, the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and resumption of grain trade, as well as substantial donor support, are helping support economic activity this year.

According to recent World Bank estimates, the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine has now grown to $411 billion, which is more than 2 times the size of Ukraine’s pre-war economy in 2021.

Türkiye experienced two devastating earthquakes on February 6, 2023, which have resulted in direct damages of about $34.2 billion, or 4 percent percent of the country’s 2021 GDP, according to World Bank estimates. Actual costs to meet the full range of recovery and reconstruction needs could be double the direct damages. Incorporating the impact of the recent earthquakes, growth is projected at 3.2 percent in 2023, rising to an average of 4.2 percent over 2024-25, underpinned by government support to households and investment amid ongoing reconstruction efforts.

Against the background of slow growth and high inflation, the report includes a special focus chapter on the cost-of-living crisis, which examines the impact of high inflation on the standards of living of people in the region.

"Inflation erodes the real incomes of people – and high inflation affects the poorest much more than the richest segments of the population," said Ivailo Izvorski, World Bank Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia region.

"To better protect vulnerable groups and promote economic growth, policies should take into account the varying impacts of inflation across different income levels and use more precise indicators to measure the actual cost of high prices on the poorest," Izvorski added.

The governments in the region responded to the cost-of-living crisis by providing social assistance and subsidies, such as moratoriums on energy price increases, reduced public transport fees, and caps on electricity and natural gas prices for households and businesses.

However, a recent report suggests that these policies have not been equally effective in addressing the cost-of-living crisis for all segments of the population. In particular, the poorest 10 percent of the population experienced inflation that was 2 percentage points higher than the wealthiest 10 percent. In some countries, such as Moldova, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, this difference exceeded 5 percentage points.

The report argued that policies that do not account for these different inflation rates may be inefficient and ineffective in supporting vulnerable groups, and recommended using alternative measures of inflation beyond the standard consumer price index (CPI) to better capture the actual cost of living for the poorest. This is critical for designing more effective poverty alleviation policies and promoting inclusive growth, it said.